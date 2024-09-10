Singaporeans lament latest public transport fare hike

SINGAPORE: A vocal group of Singaporeans has taken to social media to express their frustration over the latest public transport fare hike, fearing it will exacerbate the financial strain many are already facing amid escalating living costs.

On Monday (9 Sept), the Public Transport Council (PTC) revealed that bus and MRT fares would increase by 6% starting Dec 28. Adult fares will see a rise of 1 cent per trip, while concession fares will increase by 4 cents per trip.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of fare hikes, further fueling concerns among the public.

In an effort to alleviate the impact of the fare hike, the government has pledged an additional $250 million to cover the delay in fare adjustments, effectively subsidizing over $1 per trip for commuters.

Alongside this, public transport vouchers worth $60 will be distributed to low-income households. To ensure broader reach, the income ceiling for eligibility has been raised from a monthly per capita income of $1,600 to $1,800, benefiting over 60,000 households.

Despite these measures, many Singaporeans remain unconvinced that they will sufficiently mitigate the burden of higher costs.

On social media, several netizens voiced concerns that the fare increases have outpaced wage growth, leading to increased financial pressure on commuters.

One individual expressed frustration, stating that if fares continue to increase each year, even by small increments like 1 cent, they may resort to alternative modes of transportation, such as bicycles, to save money.

Others echoed this sentiment, urging the government to avoid making fare hikes a regular occurrence. “Public transportation is a necessity, and we can’t just stay at home and not go out,” one commenter lamented.

Additionally, some netizens have called for further revisions to the income ceiling for subsidies, suggesting that more families in need should be eligible for assistance.

By raising the cap, they argue, more households could purchase monthly transport passes or receive top-up vouchers to ease the burden.

As the December fare hike looms, the debate surrounding public transport affordability continues to intensify, with Singaporeans urging authorities to take stronger measures to safeguard commuters from the rising cost of living.