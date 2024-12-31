CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Home News

Lower household electricity and gas prices announced for January to March 2025

ByAnna Maria Romero

December 31, 2024
Singapore residential building, also known as HDB

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s grid operator SP Group announced on Monday (Dec 30) that for the first three months of next year, the electricity tariff (before GST) for households will decrease by 3.4 per cent or 0.98 cents per kilowatt hour in comparison with the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, gas tariffs will also decrease in the first quarter of next year. This was announced by City Energy, which is the producer and retailer of piped gas in Singapore.

Gas tariffs, before the 9 per cent GST is applied, will go down by 0.25 cents per kilowatt hour, from 22.97 cents per kilowatt hour to 22.72 cents per kilowatt hour for the period from Jan 1 to Mar 31, 2025.

The lower electricity and gas tariffs are due to lower fuel costs than the previous quarter. This means that the average monthly electricity bill for a family that lives in a four-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat will go down by $3.58 before GST.

See also  Couple in 4-room HDB shocked after being hit with more than $1K electricity bill

SP Group also provided a table showing the average monthly electricity bill for households. For example, the previous average monthly bill for a one-room HDB flat was $41.38, and the new average monthly bill was $39.99.

For a three-room flat, it was previously $77.50, while the new average is $74.89. And for a five-room flat, the previous average was $124.80, while the new average monthly bill is $120.60.

Screengrab/ City Group

Every quarter, electricity tariffs are reviewed by the SP Group based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the city-state’s electricity industry regulator.

Similarly, gas tariffs are reviewed by City Energy every quarter based on guidelines set by the EMA, the gas industry regulator. Volatile global fuel prices may cause electricity and gas tariffs to fluctuate from quarter to quarter.

SP Group explained that the electricity tariff consists of the following four components: energy costs, network costs, a market support services fee, and a market administration and power system operation fee.

See also  Singapore to build pool of about 100 nuclear energy experts

The network costs and the market support services fee are paid to SP Group, while the market administration and power system operation fee is paid to the Energy Market Company and Power System Operator.

Screengrab/ City Group

Here are the revised gas tariffs, inclusive of 9 per cent GST, approved by EMA:

Screengrab/ City Energy

/TISG

Read also: Singapore grants conditional approval for Sun Cable to import 1.75GW of low-carbon electricity from Australia by 2035

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

Scoot apologises after passengers on KL-SG flight had to deboard twice and face 22-hour wait to get to Singapore

December 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Toto jackpot grows to $8.2 million for New Year’s draw on Jan 3

December 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

FairPrice Group doubles discount for Blue & Orange cardholders for the first 60 days of 2025

December 31, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Business

Indian conglomerate to exit $2 billion joint venture with Singapore-based company

December 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Scoot apologises after passengers on KL-SG flight had to deboard twice and face 22-hour wait to get to Singapore

December 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Toto jackpot grows to $8.2 million for New Year’s draw on Jan 3

December 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it a common workforce practice?” — Man asks after a company asks him to resign from his current job before they can reveal salary details

December 31, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.