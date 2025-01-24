JOHOR BAHRU: A routine car maintenance trip across the Causeway turned into a frustrating and costly ordeal for a Singaporean woman, who was left stranded in Johor Bahru after a local workshop lost her car keys. In a report published by the STOMP, the incident, which has sparked outrage, left the woman out of pocket by nearly $300 and resulted in significant inconvenience.

On December 29, 2024, 31-year-old bank officer, Ms Cai, visited NK Car Care in Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru, for a simple oil change and air-conditioning check. However, her seemingly routine visit took a disastrous turn when a staff member requested her car keys to park the vehicle for a wash at a neighboring facility.

“The workshop was extremely busy,” Ms Cai recounted to Shin Min Daily News. “At around 3 pm, I handed my car keys to the owner’s brother, who assured me that he would return to get the car in about five minutes.” But as the hours ticked by, Ms Cai’s car remained untouched.

By 6 pm, she received an alarming phone call from the workshop: they had misplaced her keys. Despite their reassurances, the search continued fruitlessly until closing time at 9 pm. To make matters worse, the workshop owner informed her that a locksmith wouldn’t be available until the next day.

Refusing to let the situation slide, Ms Cai took matters into her own hands, tracking down a locksmith herself. However, due to security system differences between Singapore and Malaysia, the locksmith could only unlock the doors, but not start the car’s engine.

Desperate to resolve the issue, Ms Cai requested that the workshop tow her car back to Singapore. But the workshop denied the request, insisting she retrieves her spare key from home to have a duplicate made.

“This is a major concern for me,” Ms Cai said, expressing her frustration. “If someone finds the lost key, they could steal my car. If my car is stolen in Malaysia, who will take responsibility?”

Having previously used the workshop without incident, Ms Cai was disappointed by the lack of accountability, which left her feeling vulnerable and unsupported.

Ultimately, after hours of distress and unfulfilled promises, Ms Cai paid RM900 (approximately S$271) for her car to be towed back to Singapore, a move she says was necessary to safeguard her vehicle.

Reflecting on the frustrating and expensive experience, Ms Cai vowed never to return to Malaysia for car repairs. For her, the ordeal was incredibly troublesome. She further stated that she doesn’t want to risk losing more over something as simple as routine maintenance.

As the story unfolds, many are questioning the level of responsibility and customer service at workshops across the border, urging businesses to prioritize accountability and ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

Photo: Depositphotos