Loh Kean Yew won S$0 from world championship; 5 S’pore businesspeople raise S$50,000 to support him

Singapore — After discovering that the first Singaporean to win the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships, Loh Kean Yew, did not receive any prize money for his win, five businesspeople in Singapore raised S$50,000 to support the shuttler.

On Dec 19, Loh, who was then ranked No 22 in the world, made Singapore history by upsetting India’s world No 14 Srikanth Kidambi in the men’s singles final at the BWF World Championships in Spain.

Since his win, Loh is now ranked 15th in the world.

Aside from awarding him the title of world champion, and winning a gold medal, it was reported that Loh did not receive any prize money for his achievement.

Wei Chan of Pine Garden’s Cake made the discovery after deciding to set up a fund to further motivate and support the national shuttler in his sports career, reported the Business Times (BT).

“As I find out from my SBA (Singapore Badminton Association) committee on the no prize money for this win, I was more appreciative and further admire this young man’s contribution to SG and even his pursuit of his dream,” said Mr Chan in a Facebook post on Dec 25.

Being a longstanding badminton enthusiast, Mr Chan reached out to others and created an “encouragement fund” for Loh.

“As I reflect, I think I will dare say this will be my most memorable and meaningful Christmas gift this festive season (and hopefully for Loh Kean Yew),” wrote Mr Chan.

“As a competitive player myself once upon a time, I know it really takes courage, grit, perseverance and loads of hard work to get to where he is. It’s an arduous journey,” he noted.

Mr Chan highlighted that Singapore athletes need the public’s support to “catalyse their endeavour and in order for them to achieve their dreams for both the country and for themselves.”

On Dec 26, Mr Chan, who was in Shanghai, gave an update that he was busy assisting with “many enquiries on the encouragement fund” for Loh.

According to BT, Mr Chan was able to raise S$50,000 with the help of fellow businesspeople.

The four other businesspeople are Ang Kiam Meng, executive director and group chief executive officer (CEO) of Jumbo Group; Daryl Neo, co-founder and CEO of DC Frontiers; Dora Hoan, group CEO and co-chairman of Best World International, and Eugene Ang, managing director of JK Technology.

Those interested in extending financial support can also do so through the link here. /TISG

