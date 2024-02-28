;
Home News

Tiger Balm maker Haw Par’s profits climb 46% YoY profit surge to $216.6M

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 28, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based company Haw Par, renowned for producing the iconic Tiger Balm, has announced a remarkable 46% year-on-year profit increase, reaching a staggering $216.6 million for the fiscal year 2023.

This notable financial success was attributed to a substantial improvement in healthcare revenue, witnessing an impressive 30.1% YoY surge, totalling $213.5 million.

In a bourse filing, the company highlighted that the surge in healthcare revenue was fueled by a robust sales recovery in Asian markets, coupled with increased operating profits.

The positive momentum in healthcare revenue was pivotal in boosting Haw Par’s overall revenue by 27.4% YoY, reaching a commendable $232.1 million.

With the surge in profits, Haw Par declared higher basic earnings per share of $0.978, surpassing the $0.670 recorded in the previous fiscal year (FY22).

This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and capitalizing on its strong financial performance.

Haw Par’s success story in FY23 not only showcases its ability to thrive in the competitive market but also underscores the positive impact of its strategic decisions and market positioning.

See also  Lack of guidelines on AI at the workplace poses huge risks for Singapore workers: Survey

As the maker of Tiger Balm continues to expand its footprint, investors and industry observers eagerly await further insights into the company’s future growth trajectory.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

Over 50% Singapore workers use AI, but many worry about being perceived as cheating, lazy or incompetent

December 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Home News

Eligible Singaporeans, claim your S$300 CDC voucher before year-end!

December 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

New NTU study shows 70% of SG youths say high cost of living is biggest barrier to having kids

December 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“I ate on 50 cents a day” — How one Indonesian immigrant from humble beginnings made his fortune and inspired others in Singapore

December 15, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

Over 50% Singapore workers use AI, but many worry about being perceived as cheating, lazy or incompetent

December 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Low Thia Khiang: Tribute to a political icon

December 15, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Featured News Lifestyle

Malaysian mini-market worker in Singapore says her boss overloads her with work for over 13 hours/day but pays her only S$1.7K/month

December 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.