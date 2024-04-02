SINGAPORE: Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid tribute to Loh Kean Yew after the national badminton player ended his 27-month title drought.

Loh won the Madrid Spain Masters men’s singles final against Frenchman Toma Junior Popov 21-11, 15-21, 22-20 in a nail-biting match that lasted 58 minutes at the Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur on March 31.

The Singapore top shuttler last won a BWF world tour title in 2021. At the BWF World Championship, Loh claimed victory over several top-seeded players.

In the first round, he defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen (2) before facing another Danish player, Anders Antonsen (3). Loh sealed his title in the final, defeating Srikanth Kidambi of India 21-15, 22-20.

Prime Minister Lee shared his joy on social media, posting, “Congratulations to Team Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew for winning the title at the Spain Masters! Kean Yew emerged victorious in a hard-fought win over his French opponent.

It has been an 883-day wait since Kean Yew’s last title, but the world number 11 has flown our flag high with his grit and perseverance. Keep up the amazing work! We are all proud of you!”

President Tharman also took to social media to congratulate Loh for his valiant effort and enduring an intense three-game battle against his opponent to win the Madrid Spain Masters.

“His close-fought win this evening in the Madrid Spain Masters men’s singles final – against French badminton star Toma Junior Popov – brought out the best of Kean Yew. His delicate drop shots. His speed around the court.

His almost unplayable smashes – reaching 460 km/h today, the fastest seen in the tournament. He also had the mental strength of a winner when nerves were what mattered.

Those of us who watched the game live on TV were literally at the edge of our seats when the score was tied at 20-20 in the final set – before he sealed it at 22-20,” expressed President Tharman on his Facebook page.

President Tharman also highlighted Loh’s sportsmanship after he won the tournament and also touched on his journey as an athlete.

Loh’s path to the championship is riddled with challenges, but he never once gives up, and it exemplifies the true character of a champion.

“And that gracious touch when he received his prize, asking for Popov to join him on stage.

It’s been a long rollercoaster ride since Kean Yew won the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Dec 2021, the first Singaporean to do so,” the President mentioned.

“Competing at the top is extremely difficult. Kean Yew has managed his emotions, taken lessons from each setback, and believed in himself. So today’s victory – which he marked with his clenched fists – was all the more sweet.

For Kean Yew and for Team Singapore.”

Other Singapore shuttlers participated in the Madrid Spain Masters, but they crashed out of the competition in the earlier round.

Mixed doubles pairing Terry Hee and Jessica Tan were defeated in the first hurdle by Gregory Mairs and Jenny Mairs of England in straight sets, 18-21, 20-22.

Although Jason Teh lost to third seed Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) 21-16, 14-21, 20-22 in the men’s singles Round of 16, he had won three matches.

He began the tournament with two matches in the qualifiers and won 21-15, 21-19 against Satish Karunakaran of India in the first round of the main draw.