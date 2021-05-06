Local nurse says it is ‘sad, really sad to know’ that frontliners like himself are being blamed for the current Covid-19 outbreak

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A local nurse took to social media with a heartbreaking tweet about frontline healthcare workers like himself being blamed for Covid-19 now after being cheered as heroes when the pandemic began last year.

In a tweet which has since been deleted, the nurse @slhnrzmi wrote: “It’s sad, really sad to know that a year ago nurses like me were called healthcare heroes. But now? We are the ones being blame (sic) for the outbreak”.

He pointed out the hypocrisy of some, who just a year ago, lauded and applauded our nurses and healthcare workers for being “healthcare heroes”. However, after a 46-year-old nurse working at TTSH tested positive for Covid-19 on Apr 28 despite being vaccinated, many turned against them, blaming nurses and frontline healthcare staff for the current outbreak.

The man, an A&E nurse according to his Twitter profile, added: “We sacrificed our lives to protect yours. And when its the time we need support from you, you turn against us? It’s sad. Very sad.”

At the time of writing, the post had over 8,000 retweets and more than 7,600 likes.

Other netizens messaged him on Twitter with words of support.

At present, the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster has five new cases, bringing its total to 40.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported five new community cases, all linked to the TTSH cluster.

The cases were detected from proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff members at the hospital or their close contacts, and had already been placed under quarantine, said the ministry.

