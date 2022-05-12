Home News Lim Tean suggests political motivations behind Police action to charge him in...

Lim Tean suggests political motivations behind Police action to charge him in court over three offences

lim-tean-suggests-political-motivations-behind-police’s-action-to-charge-him-in-court-on-thursday-over-three-offences

“The police had no choice but to arrest Mr Lim Tean in order to conduct the investigations,” police said in a statement then, adding that they rejected allegations by Lim that the arrest was politically motivated.

By Veronica Lee
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Mr Lim Tean, an advocate and solicitor with Carson Law Chambers (“CLC”), will be charged in court on 12 May 2022, said the Police in a press release.

Lim Tean suggests political motivations behind Police’s action to charge him in court on Thursday over three offences.

Mr Lim is being charged with the following offences by the Police:

Criminal Breach of Trust – Sometime in November 2019, Mr Lim Tean was entrusted with a sum of $30,000, awarded to a former client as a settlement in respect of a motor injury civil suit. Mr Lim Tean is alleged to have misappropriated the $30,000.

Unlawful Stalking under Protection from Harassment Act – The offence relates to the alleged harassment of a former employee in 2020 by Mr Lim Tean, while she was working at his law firm.

Unauthorised Person Acting as an Advocate or Solicitor under the Legal Profession Act – Mr Lim Tean is alleged to have acted as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate on 66 separate occasions between 1 April 2021 and 9 June 2021.

The offence of criminal breach of trust is punishable with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 20 years, and with a fine. The offence of unlawful stalking under the Protection of Harassment Act is punishable with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or with fine not exceeding $5,000, or with both.

The offence of acting as an advocate or solicitor as an unauthorised person under the Legal Profession Act is punishable with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months, or with fine not exceeding $25,000, or with both.

The Police said that investigations against Mr Lim Tean in respect of separate matters are still ongoing.

Mr Lim responded to the Police press release on his Facebook. He suggested that there are political motivations for the charges against him.

In 2020, Mr Lim was arrested for alleged criminal breach of trust, days before he was set to defend a client in a defamation case against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Police said Mr Lim Tean, who leads the People’s Voice Party that unsuccessfully contested the last General Election, was also being investigated for stalking and had not complied with earlier notices to attend police interviews.

“The police had no choice but to arrest Mr Lim Tean in order to conduct the investigations,” police said in a statement then, adding that they rejected allegations by Lim that the arrest was politically motivated.

UPDATE: On Wednesday afternoon (May 11), in a video over Facebook, Mr Lim said that the person who had lodged a complaint against him, Suresh Kumar, did not appear at his disciplinary tribunal for Criminal Breach of Trust, and could not be contacted. He added that the Law Society has withdrawn the charge against him.

The post Lim Tean suggests political motivations behind Police’s action to charge him in court on Thursday over three offences appeared first on The Independent News.

Lim Tean to be charged with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking and being an unauthorised person who acted as an advocate or solicitor

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Cam car high beams & honks at PHV driver who drops off passenger by kerb of busy road; passenger expresses annoyance

A private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver was caught on camera stopping by the kerb of a busy road to drop off a passenger, causing the vehicle behind it to high beam and honk at the driver. Despite warning the PHV driver...
Read more
Home News

Lim Tean suggests political motivations behind Police action to charge him in court over three offences

Mr Lim Tean, an advocate and solicitor with Carson Law Chambers (“CLC”), will be charged in court on 12 May 2022, said the Police...
Read more
International

Policeman tracks his cheating wife using his phone, then kills the wife’s lover & himself

Following the post-Covid situation, we discover that there have been numerous murders or attempted murders. And these murders are taking strange turns at times. In...
Read more
Home News

Police probes lawyer in prominent drug trafficking case for legal practice with expired certificate

The Police said on Wednesday (May 11) that they were investigating a woman for being an unauthorised person acting as an advocate or solicitor....
Read more
Relationships

Man jobless almost 2 years says he doesn’t get selected after job interviews, even friends & girl cut ties with him, asks advice, “How...

A man not able to find a job for almost two years took to social media asking netizens for advice, especially after a girl...
Read more
Home News

Cam car high beams & honks at PHV driver who drops off passenger by kerb of busy road; passenger expresses annoyance

A private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver was caught on camera stopping by the kerb of a busy road to drop...
Read more
Home News

Lim Tean suggests political motivations behind Police action to charge him in court over three offences

Mr Lim Tean, an advocate and solicitor with Carson Law Chambers (“CLC”), will be charged in court on 12...
Read more
International

Policeman tracks his cheating wife using his phone, then kills the wife’s lover & himself

Following the post-Covid situation, we discover that there have been numerous murders or attempted murders. And these murders are...
Read more
Home News

Police probes lawyer in prominent drug trafficking case for legal practice with expired certificate

The Police said on Wednesday (May 11) that they were investigating a woman for being an unauthorised person acting...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore