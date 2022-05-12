Lim Tean suggests political motivations behind Police action to charge him in court over three offences

- Advertisement -

Mr Lim Tean, an advocate and solicitor with Carson Law Chambers (“CLC”), will be charged in court on 12 May 2022, said the Police in a press release.

Lim Tean suggests political motivations behind Police’s action to charge him in court on Thursday over three offences.

Mr Lim is being charged with the following offences by the Police:

Criminal Breach of Trust – Sometime in November 2019, Mr Lim Tean was entrusted with a sum of $30,000, awarded to a former client as a settlement in respect of a motor injury civil suit. Mr Lim Tean is alleged to have misappropriated the $30,000.

Unlawful Stalking under Protection from Harassment Act – The offence relates to the alleged harassment of a former employee in 2020 by Mr Lim Tean, while she was working at his law firm.

Unauthorised Person Acting as an Advocate or Solicitor under the Legal Profession Act – Mr Lim Tean is alleged to have acted as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate on 66 separate occasions between 1 April 2021 and 9 June 2021.

The offence of criminal breach of trust is punishable with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 20 years, and with a fine. The offence of unlawful stalking under the Protection of Harassment Act is punishable with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or with fine not exceeding $5,000, or with both.

The offence of acting as an advocate or solicitor as an unauthorised person under the Legal Profession Act is punishable with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months, or with fine not exceeding $25,000, or with both.

The Police said that investigations against Mr Lim Tean in respect of separate matters are still ongoing.

Mr Lim responded to the Police press release on his Facebook. He suggested that there are political motivations for the charges against him.

In 2020, Mr Lim was arrested for alleged criminal breach of trust, days before he was set to defend a client in a defamation case against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Police said Mr Lim Tean, who leads the People’s Voice Party that unsuccessfully contested the last General Election, was also being investigated for stalking and had not complied with earlier notices to attend police interviews.

“The police had no choice but to arrest Mr Lim Tean in order to conduct the investigations,” police said in a statement then, adding that they rejected allegations by Lim that the arrest was politically motivated.

UPDATE: On Wednesday afternoon (May 11), in a video over Facebook, Mr Lim said that the person who had lodged a complaint against him, Suresh Kumar, did not appear at his disciplinary tribunal for Criminal Breach of Trust, and could not be contacted. He added that the Law Society has withdrawn the charge against him.

