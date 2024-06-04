Life after ‘Lovely Runner’ for Byeon Woo Seok

Actor Byeon Woo Seok recently shared his plans for his first Monday evening after the conclusion of the drama “Lovely Runner” in an interview.

The drama, based on a popular web novel written by Lee Si Eun, the author of True Beauty, has just ended its successful run.

In a June 3 interview with Sports Kyunghyang, Byeon Woo Seok discussed various aspects of “Lovely Runner” and his future plans. Adjusting to life post-drama has been a bit unfamiliar for him.

He reflected on experiencing the first Monday without his character, Sun Jae, mentioning that his usual routine involved exercising at 8 pm during the broadcast period.

He would return home around the end of the latest episode, watch the live broadcast, and then rewatch it on OTT.

Revisiting his past works

Regarding his plans for June 3, Byeon Woo Seok said he anticipates feeling like “Sun Jae isn’t coming” while enjoying some delicious fruit.

He mentioned he might just sit on the couch and indulge in fruit absentmindedly.

He also expressed a desire to revisit his past works, admitting he doesn’t want to bid farewell to Sun Jae too quickly and hopes to binge-watch the series from the beginning if he has the time.

“Lovely Runner” concluded after 16 episodes and eight weeks of excitement, laughter, emotions, and love. Saying goodbye to Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) was bittersweet, yet the ending was immensely satisfying.

The series is a time-travel romance that asks, “What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon portrays Im Sol, a devoted fan who travels back in time to save her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae, played by Byeon Woo Seok.

Life illuminated by love and hope

The drama concluded its broadcast on tvN on May 28, maintaining strong ratings of 5-7% and dominating various popularity metrics. Byeon Woo Seok received praise for portraying Ryu Sun Jae, a character epitomizing pure love.

The series explored soulmates and destiny, showcasing characters destined to find each other in every timeline.

It introduced the rom-com genre to the complexities of time, grief, loss, humour amidst sorrow, and the profound beauty of a life illuminated by love and hope.