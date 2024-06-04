Celebrity

iKON’s Bobby secretly enlists in the military to fulfil his mandatory service without any formal ceremonies

June 4, 2024

Today, Bobby quietly began his mandatory military service. Married since 2021 and a new father, he has been selected for active duty as a reserve soldier.

On April 4, KST, iKON’s agency, 143 Entertainment, announced via social media that Bobby and Chanwoo would start their military service on May 21st and 27th, respectively. Both members chose to enlist without any formal ceremonies.

Photo: Instagram/Bobby

Enlistment date updated

Recently, 143 Entertainment updated Bobby’s enlistment date to June 4.

They emphasized that no additional events would take place on this day, seeking understanding for their decision to maintain privacy and prevent safety issues from overcrowding.

Bobby has been actively touring since February, performing in Osaka, Tokyo, and Manila. His recent Seoul concert on April 30 allowed him to connect with fans before starting his military service.

Formed in 2015

iKON, formed in 2015 by YG Entertainment, currently has six members: Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne, and Chan. Originally a seven-member group, leader B.I left in June 2019.

See also  BTS may be first K-pop stars to legally skip military service, but not everyone approves

They are renowned for their energetic performances and catchy music, blending K-pop with hip-hop. Their 2018 single “Love Scenario” topped the Gaon Digital Chart for six weeks.

Their fourth EP, Flashback (2022), set new personal sales records. After leaving YG Entertainment in December 2022, they signed with 143 Entertainment and released their third studio album, Take Off, in May 2023.

Bobby, born Kim Ji Won, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has captivated audiences since iKON’s debut in 2015. He gained fame by winning “Show Me The Money 3” in 2014, solidifying his reputation as a talented rapper.

