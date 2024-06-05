Celebrity

Suzy is happier now as an actress than in her past idol days

June 5, 2024

Former Miss A member Suzy candidly shared her contentment with her current career after transitioning to acting. On June 4, Wikitree interviewed Suzy in anticipation of the release of the movie ‘Wonderland.’

‘Wonderland,’ directed by Kim Tae Yong, known for ‘Late Spring’ and ‘Familyhood,’ tells the story of reconnecting with deceased loved ones through a video call service called ‘Wonderland,’ which uses artificial intelligence.

In the film, Suzy portrays ‘Jung In,’ who reconnects with her boyfriend Tae Joo (played by Park Bo Gum) using the ‘Wonderland’ service.

Focusing on acting

Suzy, who debuted in 2010 as part of the JYP Entertainment girl group Miss A, began acting with the KBS2 drama ‘Dream High Season 1’ in 2011.

Following the group’s disbandment in 2017, she pursued a solo singing career but has since focused primarily on acting. Reflecting on her 15-year career, Suzy said, “It’s cute. When I was younger, I didn’t think my past self was cute, but now I do.

Sometimes, my memories are faint, and I wonder, ‘Why am I there?’ when watching old videos. Perhaps my younger self is even sweeter now that my memories are fading.”

Finding satisfaction in acting

Suzy expressed that her current satisfaction with life as an actress is much higher than her idol days.

“When I was younger, it was more competitive, and I had no time for leisure,” she stated. “I was not given the opportunity to reflect on my life or see it from a new perspective.

Instead of believing it was challenging, I remember finding it difficult since I was inexperienced and young.”

She continued, “Now I have more leisure to reflect on my life, so my satisfaction is incomparably greater. Still, I think I feel these emotions because of those times.”

Meanwhile, ‘Wonderland’ is set to be released in theatres in Korea on June 5.

