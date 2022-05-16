Home News Featured News Letter to the Editor: 'Can SBS mgmt educate bus drivers to show...

Letter to the Editor: ‘Can SBS mgmt educate bus drivers to show more love & concern to the elderly & wheelchair bound?’

Photo: SBS Transit website

“I am wheelchair bound. I experience many times that the bus ramp is too steep to onboard and alight. Do you want something to happen first, and then SBS will start looking into this issue? It will be too late!” — Doreen, Letter to the Editor

By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor,

1) I am wheelchair bound. I experience many times that the bus ramp is too steep to onboard and alight.

2) I noticed many times when the buses turn into the bus lane, the boarding step is so near to the platform but the exit door is so far from the platform. There is a big gap and these poor elderly folks have a hard time alighting from the bus because of the gap. Their feet sometimes barely reach the platform, so they have to step down and then step up and worse of all their hands are still holding on to the door bar which is not allowed to.

Can the SBS management educate the bus drivers to show more love and concern to the elderly? It is too dangerous!! They might fall when alighting. Do you want something to happen first, and then SBS will start looking into this issue? It will be too late!

Thank you.

Regards,
Doreen

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore.

A big thank you to bus captain going the extra mile of holding up umbrella for passengers

