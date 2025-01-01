CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

Celebrity

Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged appearance in “Squid Game 3” is denied by Netflix; confirming 2025 release

ByLydia Koh

January 1, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Netflix has denied rumours about Leonardo DiCaprio appearing in “Squid Game 3.”

On Jan 1, OSEN reported that the Hollywood actor had secretly filmed a minor role for the upcoming season last year, with details kept tightly under wraps to prevent spoilers.

Photo: Instagram/Hwang Dong-hyuk

False rumours

However, Netflix quickly refuted the claims, stating, “The rumours are completely false. Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 is completely untrue.”

In 2025, “Squid Game 3” will be released. On the same day, Netflix announced that “Squid Game 2” broke records with 68 million views in its first week, becoming the most-watched debut week in Netflix history. To celebrate, Netflix also released a teaser poster for Season 3.

The iconic robot from the “Red Light, Green Light” game, Young Hee, is shown on the poster with Cheol Su, a new character who debuted in the Season 2 post-credits scene.

Dystopian survival thriller

The plot of the South Korean dystopian survival thriller television series Squid Game centres on a covert competition in which 456 participants—all of whom are severely impoverished—risk their lives to play a series of lethal kid’s games in an attempt to win a reward of ₩45.6 billion.

The games are based on traditional Korean children’s games, such as Red Light, Green Light, Tug-of-War, and Marbles. However, these games are twisted and deadly, with players being shot or killed if they lose.

The series explores themes of class inequality, capitalism, and the human condition. It also raises questions about the nature of morality and the lengths people will go to for survival.

Leonardo DiCaprio is an American actor and producer. He rose to fame in the early 1990s with his roles in television series such as “Growing Pains” and “Parenthood”.

His film career took off with the movie “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” in 1993, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

