Celebrity

Lee Min Ho fat-shamed and called an “uncle” after new skincare ad appearance

ByLydia Koh

July 6, 2024

Popular South Korean actor Lee Min Ho is facing criticism for appearing less than perfect in a new advertisement for Azarine Cosmetic – a stark contrast to the admiration his good looks The King: Eternal Monarch fame has gotten in the past.

In the 20-second advertisement, despite close-ups showcasing his flawless skin, Lee Min Ho did appear somewhat puffy. This prompted netizens to fat-shame the actor, with one harshly commenting, “Who is this uncle?” Another netizen added rudely that the star is now “saggy.”

Photo: Instagram/Lee Min Ho

Many of Lee Min Ho’s fans defended him, asserting, “He still looks as handsome as ever,” while some blamed the cameraman for not capturing his best angles.

Concerned fans also speculated if Lee Min Ho is being overworked and questioned if he is taking proper care of himself.

Lee Min Ho has previously disclosed that he suffers from liver problems, which can cause puffiness if he doesn’t get adequate rest.

This isn’t the first time he’s faced such criticism; in August last year, after appearing at a beauty expo in Bangkok, netizens cruelly commented that his chin had “merged with his neck.”

Lee Min Ho explained that eating supper the night before affects his appearance the next day, but assured the public he manages his diet when working on projects.

Born in Seoul in 1987, Lee Min Ho is one of the most famous South Korean stars. Initially aspiring to be a professional football player, an injury redirected his path to acting during high school, leading him to sign with Starhaus Entertainment.

He is set to star in the upcoming drama Ask the Stars and recently finished filming for the highly-anticipated movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint.

ByLydia Koh

