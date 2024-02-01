Actor Lee Ji Hoon recently appeared on the SBS variety show Strong Heart, delving into his close relationship with his younger sister, sparking a mix of reactions among viewers.

The actor shared instances of their extraordinary closeness, where they comfortably engage in actions more typical of couples than siblings, such as linking arms, buckling seatbelts, and using affectionate contact names on their phones.

“Unrealistic” older brother

Lee even recounted an anecdote where he kissed his sister on the cheek after facing a heartbreaking elimination from her pursuit of becoming a flight attendant.

This act of consolation astonished the show’s hosts, branding him an “unrealistic” older brother, as they couldn’t fathom such intimate displays of affection with their siblings.

Lee clarified that their bond wasn’t always this strong; they had a history of frequent arguments and even cut-off contact at times.

However, their relationship evolved when their mother fell seriously ill, prompting them to rely on each other as the only blood-related family after their parents.

No longer the sole priority in his sister’s life

Addressing his sister’s upcoming wedding, Lee disclosed his plans to cover all the wedding expenses and gift her a car.

Despite this generosity, he admitted feeling a twinge of jealousy towards his future brother-in-law, realizing he is no longer the sole priority in his sister’s life.

While Lee shared these stories candidly, netizens are divided in their opinions. Some believe the tight-knit bond justifies the intimate actions, while others find it unsettling.

The complex dynamics of Lee Ji Hoon’s relationship with his sister have sparked a range of reactions among the audience.

About Lee Ji Hoon

Lee Ji Hoon made his acting debut in the 2013 teen drama “School 2013.”

Since then, he has played supporting roles in various dramas, including “You’re the Best!” (2013), “Golden Rainbow” (2013), “Woman of 9.9 Billion” (2019), and “River Where the Moon Rises” (2021). He is also known for his appearances in the films “The Throne” (2015) and “Time to Hunt” (2020).