;
Celebrity

Lee Ji Hoon’s unusual close relationship with his sister raises eyebrows

ByLydia Koh

February 1, 2024

Actor Lee Ji Hoon recently appeared on the SBS variety show Strong Heart, delving into his close relationship with his younger sister, sparking a mix of reactions among viewers.

The actor shared instances of their extraordinary closeness, where they comfortably engage in actions more typical of couples than siblings, such as linking arms, buckling seatbelts, and using affectionate contact names on their phones.

Photo: Instagram/Lee Ji Hoon

“Unrealistic” older brother

Lee even recounted an anecdote where he kissed his sister on the cheek after facing a heartbreaking elimination from her pursuit of becoming a flight attendant.

This act of consolation astonished the show’s hosts, branding him an “unrealistic” older brother, as they couldn’t fathom such intimate displays of affection with their siblings.

Lee clarified that their bond wasn’t always this strong; they had a history of frequent arguments and even cut-off contact at times.

However, their relationship evolved when their mother fell seriously ill, prompting them to rely on each other as the only blood-related family after their parents.

See also  My brother keeps asking me for loans to buy branded bags, watches, and frequent holidays; mum feels I should help him

No longer the sole priority in his sister’s life

Addressing his sister’s upcoming wedding, Lee disclosed his plans to cover all the wedding expenses and gift her a car.

Despite this generosity, he admitted feeling a twinge of jealousy towards his future brother-in-law, realizing he is no longer the sole priority in his sister’s life.

While Lee shared these stories candidly, netizens are divided in their opinions. Some believe the tight-knit bond justifies the intimate actions, while others find it unsettling.

The complex dynamics of Lee Ji Hoon’s relationship with his sister have sparked a range of reactions among the audience.

About Lee Ji Hoon

Lee Ji Hoon made his acting debut in the 2013 teen drama “School 2013.”

Since then, he has played supporting roles in various dramas, including “You’re the Best!” (2013), “Golden Rainbow” (2013), “Woman of 9.9 Billion” (2019), and “River Where the Moon Rises” (2021). He is also known for his appearances in the films “The Throne” (2015) and “Time to Hunt” (2020).

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Rosé to appear on BIGBANG Daesung’s YouTube talk show

November 16, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

On Nov 20, Jin of BTS will perform solo for the first time on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show

November 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa says she loves Singapore’s pink soup (ice kacang) and kaya toast during her fan meet in SG

November 13, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks showed little movement at Monday’s open amid global market losses

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Personal Finance

Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Nov 2024: Earn up to 3.25% interest!

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Project 2025: The Heritage Foundation path to MAGA

November 17, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Lifestyle

Netizens call out woman who bought discounted trolleys and got upset after the store dropped prices 2 weeks later

November 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.