Lawrence Wong shares acting tip when running a fever — says cling wrap your entire body

- Advertisement -

Lawrence Wong, a 34-year-old Singaporean actor, shared a very unusual acting tip in one of his recent Instagram posts.

The actor posted a picture, particularly a selfie of himself being cling wrapped (the one normally used inside the kitchen) by his assistant in his shoot. Lawrence declared that this is a tip whenever an actor or an actress is having a fever but needs to shoot on a cold winter night alongside the rain pouring.

“When you are running a fever and the scene requires you to drench yourself under the rain during a cold winter night, this is what you do to try to keep warm: cling wrap your entire body, hoping that the freezing water won’t touch your skin. 😖” he said as caption to his post.

Other Singaporean celebrities praised Lawrence for his dedication to work even when he is not feeling his best self.

Terence Cao (@terencecao_guohui), a Singaporean television actor, commented that he respects Lawrence Wong. Furthermore, BJ Pascual (@bjpascual), a well-known Filipino photographer, commends the actor’s level of commitment to his craft.

Netizens also left their comments on the said post – each sharing their thoughts and opinions on Lawrence’s acting tip.

An IG user, @eileentan_10, commented “The hard work behind the scenes 💪🏼”. Another IG user (@deana.saechang) said that it was the next level of commitment, yet the actor needs to take rests too.

Some people became curious. User @ze_jakey asked through his comment if the actor cling wraps his legs as well.

Despite all the difficulties that Lawrence went through to shoot for the show, IG user @xkiyora assured him that all of his efforts are worth his success now.

Lawrence Wong stars in the show Summer Wind, which tells the story of a talented musician and a wealthy son from Singapore being bonded through life with a heart transplant. It is available to watch on meWATCH – Singapore’s all-in-one entertainment hub.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg