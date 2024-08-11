;
“Lacking morals” — Bus passenger calls out another passenger for resting her feet against the bus window

ByYoko Nicole

August 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media on Tuesday (Aug 6) to call out a bus passenger who blatantly disregarded public transport etiquette by resting her feet against the bus window.

Ms Nie Angriawan shared the image on Facebook, where she expressed her frustration by writing, “Kurang ajar (lacking morals) sg Bus 88” and “Oh my god, so relax and enjoy.”

In the image, the passenger appears to be sleeping, blissfully unaware of her surroundings. She stretched out and leaned against one seat, her feet elevated and resting against the window.

Many netizens expressed that this behaviour flouted basic public transport etiquette and inconvenienced other passengers by taking up more space than necessary.

One netizen said, “Oh my goodness, this is beyond reasonable relaxation!”

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “Very no manners this person.”

A third humorously quipped, “relaxation level 15 pro max.”

However, a few netizens offered a different perspective, suggesting that the passenger might be dealing with a mental health issue.

See also  Bus passenger says commuters who put their feet up should be fined like those who don’t return trays in food centres

One netizen expressed, “Don’t wanna judge but from the way she’s dressed, don’t think she’s normal mentally.”

Others questioned why the bus driver didn’t intervene, arguing that stricter enforcement of public transport rules could help prevent such incidents and create a more respectful environment for all passengers.

In similar news, three commuters found themselves in hot water earlier this year for bad behaviour on board public transportation.

One of them, an uncle, was seen using the bus pole to stretch his arms.

An anonymous participant on Facebook shared his picture with the caption, “What’s this uncle trying to do? Doing chin-ups on a mobile bus? Army SOC?”

Read more: Public transport etiquette fail: Uncle hangs on bus pole, Aunty watches video loudly, and Bro sits with his feet up

ByYoko Nicole

