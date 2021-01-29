Entertainment Celebrity Korean drama Hotel Del Luna to be made into stage musical

Korean drama Hotel Del Luna to be made into stage musical

The drama stars IU as the cursed CEO of a mysterious hotel for ghosts with Yeo Jin Goo playing the hotel's new manager and will be remade into a musical in 2022

Yeo Jin Goo and IU starred in Hotel Del Luna. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — tvN’s 2019 hit Korean drama Hotel Del Luna is being remade as a stage musical. The drama stars IU as the cursed CEO of a mysterious hotel for ghosts with Yeo Jin Goo playing the hotel’s new manager. Block B’s P.O, gugudan’s Mina, Lee Do Hyun, Shin Jung Geun, Bae Hae Sun are acting  in the drama. The Hong sisters Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran co-wrote Hotel Del Luna while Oh Choong Hwan directed it.

According to a report by Soompi on January 27, Hotel Del Luna will be remade as a stage musical in 2022. Showplay is in charge of the production. Showplay has produced musicals, TV shows, and concerts of various genres. The stage musical is gaining attention for how it will reproduce the drama’s fantastical elements and chemistry between the two lead characters.

Hotel Del Luna also had a strong musical background as the OST, which featured artists like 10cm, Gummy, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Chungha, Heize, Paul Kim, Red Velvet, and more, became a hit on the charts.

IU and Yeo Jin Goo in Hotel Del Luna. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

In the drama, Jang Man-wol (Lee Ji-eun) is the owner of this hotel, that is located in Myeong-dong, Seoul.

The hotel catering to the dead has been bound to her soul due to a huge sin committed a millennium ago. Jang Man-wol was manipulated by the deity Mago (Yi-suk Seo) and she ends up meeting Gu Chan-sung’s father, making a deal for his son to work for her after 20 years in return for his life and money.

With his newfound fortune and life, his father takes Gu Chan-sung (Yeo Jin-goo) abroad where the young man grows up as a sincere perfectionist who is level-headed but also has a soft heart.

He comes back to South Korea after his father’s death to be an assistant manager at a multinational hotel corporation, only to face Jang Man-wol, after which he ends up fulfilling the agreement and becomes the manager of Hotel Del Luna.

Through Gu Chan-sung, the audience is introduced to the mysteries and the secrets behind the hotel and its owner.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Opinion

Just how many “preneurs” does Singapore need?

By: Tang Li Singapore -- One of the things that the Singapore Government is very good at is coming up with quirky terms and coining phrases. When the late Indonesian President B J Habibie called us a "Little Red Dot", we proceeded to...
View Post
Featured News

PAP’s Janil Puthucheary on a non-Chinese PM: “Race continues to matter”

"Race continues to matter", said Janil Puthucheary on Monday (Jan 25), during a panel discussing the issue of the Prime Minister's race. Senior Minister of State (SMS) for the Ministry of Health (MOH) Dr Janil Puthucheary, Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Hazel...
View Post
Featured News

Couple fined S$7,000 for trespassing and building on state land

Singapore — An architect and his wife have been prosecuted for trespassing and  building on state land. Tan Teck Siong and Cheah Mee Poh were fined a total of S$7,000 for building the main gate, driveway, walls, a fence and a part...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore