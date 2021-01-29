Korean drama Hotel Del Luna to be made into stage musical

- Advertisement -

Seoul — tvN’s 2019 hit Korean drama Hotel Del Luna is being remade as a stage musical. The drama stars IU as the cursed CEO of a mysterious hotel for ghosts with Yeo Jin Goo playing the hotel’s new manager. Block B’s P.O, gugudan’s Mina, Lee Do Hyun, Shin Jung Geun, Bae Hae Sun are acting in the drama. The Hong sisters Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran co-wrote Hotel Del Luna while Oh Choong Hwan directed it.

According to a report by Soompi on January 27, Hotel Del Luna will be remade as a stage musical in 2022. Showplay is in charge of the production. Showplay has produced musicals, TV shows, and concerts of various genres. The stage musical is gaining attention for how it will reproduce the drama’s fantastical elements and chemistry between the two lead characters.

Hotel Del Luna also had a strong musical background as the OST, which featured artists like 10cm, Gummy, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Chungha, Heize, Paul Kim, Red Velvet, and more, became a hit on the charts.

In the drama, Jang Man-wol (Lee Ji-eun) is the owner of this hotel, that is located in Myeong-dong, Seoul.

The hotel catering to the dead has been bound to her soul due to a huge sin committed a millennium ago. Jang Man-wol was manipulated by the deity Mago (Yi-suk Seo) and she ends up meeting Gu Chan-sung’s father, making a deal for his son to work for her after 20 years in return for his life and money.

With his newfound fortune and life, his father takes Gu Chan-sung (Yeo Jin-goo) abroad where the young man grows up as a sincere perfectionist who is level-headed but also has a soft heart.

He comes back to South Korea after his father’s death to be an assistant manager at a multinational hotel corporation, only to face Jang Man-wol, after which he ends up fulfilling the agreement and becomes the manager of Hotel Del Luna.

Through Gu Chan-sung, the audience is introduced to the mysteries and the secrets behind the hotel and its owner.

