Korean drama series ‘River Where The Moon Rises’ available on Viu

Singapore – Fans of Korean dramas will be delighted to know that the much-awaited Korean period romance drama series River Where the Moon Rises can be viewed on Viu, a pan-regional OTT video streaming service by Viu International Limited.

The Viu Original series will premiere exclusively on the platform on February 15, 2021. The drama is adapted from a Korean folktale recorded in The History of the Three Kingdoms and based on Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and her General, On Dal (Ji Soo).

Kim So Hyun plays the titular role and the actress is famous for her various roles, from period dramas to romantic comedies. She debuted as a child actress in 2006, propelling to stardom for playing a villainous young queen-to-be in Moon Embracing the Sun. Following that, she starred in hit dramas such as Who Are You: School 2015, The Emperor: Owner of the Mask and even won the Excellence Award at the 2019 KBS Drama Awards for her portrayal of a clumsy, yet hot-tempered courtesan in The Tale of Nokdu.

Most recently, she is reported to be the youngest actress to surpass 10 million followers on Instagram which illustrates her popularity around the world.

Actor Ji Soo plays On Dal in the series and he attracts attention with his boyish charms and athletic looks. His previous work includes When I Was the Most Beautiful and all-time favourite JTBC title Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. He also played the love-struck prince Wang Jung in 2016 time-travel period drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo – a K-drama classic.

River Where the Moon Rises is produced by established South Korean production house Victory Contents. Behind the lens, Yun Sang Ho (Kingmaker: The Change of Destiny and Saimdang, Memoirs of Colors) will direct and writer Han Ji Hoon helms the production of the series (Temptation and Women of 9.9 Billion).

Viu Chief Content Officer, Virginia Lim said, “Viu is committed to offering the best of premium Asian entertainment content to delight our viewers. In 2021, we are excited to be investing in more original productions and especially Korean drama series which offer outstanding production quality, stunning cinematography and visual effects. With an exceptional script and amazing talent, River Where the Moon Rises is not to be missed.”

Viu-ers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Egypt will be able to watch River Where the Moon Rises exclusively on Viu on February 15, 2021.

This series and other top performing titles such as True Beauty and Mr. Queen, as well as the upcoming* The Penthouse 2, Mouse, Luca and Dear.M can be watched on the Viu app which can be downloaded for free on App Store, Google Play, and selected smart TVs, as well as on the web at www.viu.com.

