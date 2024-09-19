SINGAPORE: KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) has unveiled a new genetic disease carrier screening program aimed at couples planning to start a family.

The initiative, which is set to run until 2027, offers free testing that can identify over 80 serious recessive genetic diseases commonly found in the Asian population. The program is expected to benefit around 40,000 couples over the next several years.

According to the KKH medical team, this enhanced screening tool addresses a critical gap in existing genetic testing. Studies show that more than 25% of serious recessive diseases prevalent in Asian populations are often missed by conventional tests. The new screening method involves a simple blood or oral swab test to detect whether either partner is a carrier of these genetic conditions.

Couples found to carry a genetic disease will receive detailed genetic counseling, which includes discussions about the potential impact of the disease on their child, possible treatments, and the options available to them. The aim is to ensure couples are fully informed and able to make educated decisions about family planning.

In collaboration with Temasek Foundation, KKH will be rolling out this first-of-its-kind test in Asia. Temasek Foundation is investing S$11 million into the pilot phase of the program. The test has been developed in partnership with the Duke-NUS Maternal and Child Health Research Institute, with KKH leading its implementation.

The program will be introduced in stages, starting with newlywed couples who are planning to have children. It will later expand to couples who are already in the early stages of pregnancy.

Couples interested in participating in the screening program can contact KKH via email at carrierscreening@singhealth.com.sg or reach out through WhatsApp at 6394-3998 for more information.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in prenatal care prevention, ensuring that families in Singapore have access to cutting-edge tools to help secure the health of future generations.