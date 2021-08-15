Kind motorcyclist helps push stalled car up Bedok slope

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man was spotted tirelessly pushing a stalled sedan upslope in Bedok, his deed garnering praise from a witness.

Member of the public Han Han shared the touching story on Facebook page ROADS.sg on Thursday (Aug 12).

Mr Han spotted a Toyota Corolla Altis broken down near Bedok Green Secondary School, with the driver pushing the vehicle.

A motorcyclist passed the scene and stopped his bike to help the man push his car, said Mr Han.

“It’s not easy as he was alone, and it was upslope.”

The witness noted that even pushing a motorcycle was hard. To push a car “must have been very exhausting for him.”

Mr Han attached photos of the motorcyclist’s kind gesture. “That’s why they say motor bikers are the best people,” he added.

In a comment, Mr Han highlighted that the motorcyclist stopped without hesitation and parked his bike at the side safely to help the driver push.

“I can tell you it’s a very tough push. I have a 140kg bike, and it is very hard to push upslope. This is a 1,300kg car. He did it alone!” noted Mr Han.

The individual noted that the offer to help was “risky” for the motorcyclist, as the traffic might hit him from behind or the side. “It really shows the kindness and character of him as a person.”

Netizens also said that the motorcyclist worked for Singapore Power or Schindler lifts and should be rewarded for his good deed. /TISG

