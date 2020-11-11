Kim Kardashian goes diving with Scott Disick on her 40th birthday

- Advertisement -

Kim Kardashian keeps on posting throwback photos from her extravagant 40th birthday celebration despite being condemned for her display of wealth. On Monday she continued to post photos of herself and Scott Disick going for a swim. The reality star and 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star were photographed diving into the crystal clear water in an action photo shot on the private island in French Polynesia. Kim flaunted her flat tummy and slender figure in a neon green two-piece swimsuit with high-cut bottoms.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had bright yellow nails and her hair was flipped back as she dove into the cool, clear water. As for Scott, he wore a pair of magenta swim trunks. The duo had their hands out as they dove from the edge of the water. Kim showed off her green swimwear in some bathing suit photos featuring her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Kim was also spotted on the same day as she went swimming with Kourtney. Scott has been a regular in the photos of Kim’s birthday bash and he was among the people featured in her initial batch of photos that were widely mocked on social media. According to Page Six, Kim and her guests, comprising of 30 people, flew overnight to the private resort in French Polynesia on October 20 in a charter Boeing 777.

The reality star and her guests stayed for five days at the Brando Resort near Tahiti where rooms can cost up to USD20,000 per night on the private island previously owned by the late Marlon Brando. Meme creators used her initial photos of the occasion, posting movie stills from sinister to comical island locations, or clueless displays of extreme wealth to accompany her initial tweet.

‘After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.’

Some netizens were unhappy that Kim and her guests travelled as COVID-19 cases soared in the US and they did not wear a mask while socialising. Netizens also questioned the display of wealth as many people have lost their jobs and had to make do with less due to the economic devastation brought on by the pandemic and government inaction.

Kim’s husband Kanye West, 43 was not seen in her recent beach photos but the rapper also suffered backlash for presenting Kim with a hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian. Some fans found it touching and others found it tasteless or creepy. Kim’s friendship with Scott started earlier during his relationship with Kourtney. In 2005, Kourtney and Scott began dating and had three children, their sons Mason, 10, and Reign, five, and their daughter Penelope, eight.

The couple considered getting engaged in 2011 but they decided to leave their relationship the way it was. The on-off relationship did not last with the couple breaking up in 2016, two years after they welcomed Reign.

