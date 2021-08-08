Aaron Kwok shows online PDA to wife Moka Fang on her birthday

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It may not happen very often but even Heavenly Kings cannot resist the urge to show some online PDA once in a blue moon. On August 5, Aaron Kwok, 55 took to his Weibo to celebrate his wife Moka Fang turning 34.

“Happy birthday, my wife. Love you forever”, wrote the Heavenly King in a surprisingly public display of affection from the famously private star. Fang’s birthday is actually on August 6 so Kwok was actually early in wishing her. It has been reported that Fang, who is originally from Shanghai had recently returned to her home city with their two daughters, Chantelle, 3 and Charlotte, 2 so she could not celebrate her birthday with Kwok.

That is probably why Kwok, who stayed back in Hong Kong had to post a photo taken at Fang’s birthday celebration last year, as reported by 8days.sg. There was a previous report about Fang flying back to Shanghai where netizens praised Fang for being thrifty for flying on economy class.

Some netizens deemed it fit to criticise Kwok for being “too stingy” to splurge on first-class, or even business class seats for his family. It even led to ridiculous speculation that it was a sign that the couple’s marriage was breaking down.

Based on Kwok’s latest Weibo post, those netizens are probably eating their words right now.

Born on October 26 1965, Aaron Kwok Fu-shing is a Hong Kong singer, dancer and actor. Active since the 1980s, Kwok is known as one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” of Hong Kong. Dubbed the “God of Dance”, Kwok’s onstage dancing is influenced by the late American performer Michael Jackson. He has released over 30 studio albums in Cantonese and Mandarin, with most of his songs are in the dance-pop genre, with elements of rock, R&B, soul, electronica and traditional Chinese music.

Concurrently with his music career, Kwok started as an actor with a role in the TVB television drama Genghis Khan (1987), followed by Twilight of a Nation (1988), Man from Guangdong (1991), Heartstrings (1994), and Wars of Bribery (1996).

