Netizens admire Zhang Ziyi's stepdaughter during 15th birthday celebrations

Apple recently turned 15 and Ziyi uploaded photos of the birthday celebration on her Weibo

celebrated her 15th birthday. Picture: Weibo

Lydia Koh

Celebrity
’s relationship with her stepdaughter , 15, has always intrigued both netizens and the media. Apple is the daughter of Ziyi’s husband Wang Feng and his ex, Ge Huijie. Even though they are not related by blood, Ziyi is known to be very close to Apple and showers her with a lot of attention.

Recently, there were rumours that the teenager is “miserable” living with her father and stepmother but Apple has since spoken up to debunk those claims, calling them “pure nonsense.”

Apple recently turned 15 and Ziyi uploaded photos of the celebration on her Weibo, where she gushed: “Our beautiful eldest daughter is 15. I hope that you’ll continue growing up happy and healthy! You’re like a flower in full bloom. You’re our darling.”

Zhang Ziyi and her family celebrating Apple’s birthday. Picture: Weibo

Zhang Ziyi was praised by netizens for loving the teenager as much as she loves her own children. One self-proclaimed behavioural expert shared his view of their relationship in the comments section, writing: “Just look at the way Apple leans towards Ziyi, rather than her own father, in the family photo. It’s obvious that she’s really comfortable with her stepmum. Rumours of discord between them are definitely rubbish.”

Apple’s looks had also attracted the attention of netizens who commented that she is gorgeous.

Even though it’s clear that she only had light make-up on in the photos, netizens felt that it was “more than enough to highlight her beautiful features”.

Other netizens chimed in with comments like, “How does a 15-year-old look better than I do?” and “She’s the perfect example of a girl next door. I somehow feel like she’ll be a heartbreaker when she enters university.”

Born on February 9 1979, Zhang Ziyi is a Chinese actress and model. Her first major role was in The Road Home (1999). She later gained international recognition for her role in Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards. Zhang has also appeared in Rush Hour 2 (2001), Hero (2002), and House of Flying Daggers (2004).

Her most critically acclaimed works are Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), which earned her nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama, the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role; and The Grandmaster (2013), for which she won 12 different Best Actress awards to become the most awarded Chinese actress for a single film. /TISG

