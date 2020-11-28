Sofia Richie flaunts stunning figure in blue bikini

- Advertisement -

Sofia Richie is catching up on her tan while on vacation. On Tuesday afternoon, she showed off her stunning figure while posing for an Instagram series. Richie, 22 looked completely at ease as she waded in the crystal blue waters while on holiday in the Bahamas. The daughter of Lionel Richie wore a two-piece from Malibu brand, Frankies Bikinis, which was founded by Francesca Aiello.

The bright blue triangle top was tied up in a bow around her neck with strings fastened snug against her back. Richie flaunted her visible abs with a pair of cheeky bottoms which were tied into delicate bows on her hips. Coming out from a dip in the sea, the model slicked back her dark blonde hair and appeared to be sans makeup. She was also sporting an array of sparkling bracelets.

At the beginning of the week, the model soaked up the sun and perfected a few poses from the privacy of her own yacht. She is enjoying her single status since splitting up with Scott Disick, 27 earlier this summer after a two-year relationship. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians sidekick has since moved on to Lisa Rinna’s 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Hamlin.

- Advertisement -

In October, Amelia and the father-of-three, first fuelled dating rumours after they were spotted arriving at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party together.

The pair then appeared to confirm their budding romance as they piled on the public displays of affection during a seaside Malibu stroll weeks later, much to the dismay of Amelia’s parents.

Born on August 24, 1998, Sofia Richie is an American model and fashion designer. She has been featured in campaigns by a number of major brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Chanel. She is the youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie and adoptive sister of television personality Nicole Richie.

Richie began modelling at age 14 with a feature in Teen Vogue and at 15 she got her first fashion contract with Los Angeles-based swimwear company Mary Grace Swim. The next year, Richie signed with London-based modelling agency Select Model Management. In 2014, Richie was featured on Who What Wear and NationAlist Magazine, and teamed up with Teen Vogue and Olay for that year’s “Fresh to School” online campaign. In early 2015, she appeared in editorials for Elle Girl, Nylon, Dazed, Fault, Unleash’d and Love Culture.

Please follow and like us: