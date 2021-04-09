Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge confirm romance

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — Model Sofia Richie has confirmed her relationship with her rumoured boyfriend Elliot Grainge by making it “Instagram official” after a few cosy date nights in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie posted a photo of herself and the 27-year-old record label boss kissing on Wednesday (April 7). Grainge has appeared on Richie’s Instagram page before and the model posted a more platonic shot with him in late March. The loved-up photo shared with Richie’s 6.6 million Instagram followers on Wednesday was included in a slideshow showing photos of Richie and her good friends.

Richie and Grainge were spotted kissing in the photo while Richie’s legs were in Grainge’s lap. Richie’s face was covered by a cow print bucket hat and she sported a rust bikini top and a pair of sweatpants. Elliot donned a plain black tee and his signature tortoiseshell seeing glasses. He is the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge.

Richie took to her Instagram Story to give her following a more candid look at the couple’s relationship as she was spotted cradling her beau’s face in her hands. In another photo, Grainge is seen in the background as Richie posed for the camera in a black crop top and white denim jeans. The model also posed for a stoic portrait in front of a stylish red and black chess set.

Friends like Dave Rocco, Julianne Goldmark, David Samuel Ko, and Theo Battaglia were seen in other shots. A few days before the couple confirmed their romance, Richie and Grainge were snapped getting takeaway from Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills while Grainge drove. Since last month, they have been romantically linked as they were seen on a slew of dates. A source confirmed with MailOnline that the duo are seeing each other. On March 24, their first public date was captured and two days later the model posted a photo with Grainge on Instagram.

The model went back to the dating game after breaking up with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick, 37, last summer. After the split Richie was seen with a number of men including Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton and Israeli shipping heir Gil Ofer. In August 2020, Richie and Disick officially broke up after months of on and off dating. Disick said that the breakup happened after his much younger girlfriend gave him an ultimatum about their future.

The father of three claimed that Richie had asked him to choose between her and his relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian and the kids. Disick is currently seeing Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and reality star Lisa Rinna.

