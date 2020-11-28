Entertainment Celebrity lands deal while filming in Taiwan

Christopher Lee lands endorsement deal while filming in Taiwan

The Singaporean actor who is currently in Taiwan to film upcoming iQiyi original drama Pursuers, which he stars alongside Taiwanese actor Vic Chou, has just landed an endorsement deal for a Taiwanese energy drink.

Christopher Lee as a construction worker. Picture: Instagram

is killing two birds with one stone in Taiwan. The Singaporean actor who is currently in Taiwan to film upcoming iQiyi original drama Pursuers, which he stars alongside Taiwanese actor Vic Chou, has just landed an deal for a Taiwanese energy drink. Lee signed onto the deal just after he finished his mandatory quarantine period, according to Taiwanese media.

Christopher Lee lands endorsement deal in Taiwan. Picture: Instagram

Lee, 49 has just recently filmed the commercial for the energy drink brand with his Workers co-star, Taiwanese actor Alex Ko. In the commercial, they acted as construction workers who needed a boost.

The pair were largely reprising their Workers roles. With apparent chemistry, Lee and Ko wrapped things up in just one afternoon. Lee shared that he was very honoured about the shoot because Hong Kong cinema legend Chow Yun Fatt was once the spokesperson for .

Born on July 23 1972, Christopher Lee Meng Soon is a Malaysia born Singaporean actor, host and singer and managed under Catwalk Production House.

Lee joined TCS on a contract in 1995 after emerging as 1st runner-up in the male category of the Star Search programme in 1995. He worked as a factory worker, salesman and part-time model before joining star search in 1995. Lee first started acting in Chinese-language television dramas produced by Channel 8.

Lee rose to prominence in his career after winning the Best Actor award at the Star Awards 1997 for his role as a hanjian in the television drama The Price of Peace, set in Japanese-occupied Singapore during World War II. In 1998, he starred as Yang Guo in The Return of the Condor Heroes, an adaptation of Louis Cha’s novel of the same title.

He was voted in as Taiwan’s Most Popular MediaCorp Male Artiste at the Star Awards 1998 for his performance. Since then, Lee has acted in many television series jointly produced by Singapore and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, co-starring with actors from Hong Kong and Taiwan, such as Nadia Chan, Vincent Chiao, Jimmy Lin and Jordan Chan. /TISG

