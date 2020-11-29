The Heirs actor Kim Woo Bin is finally on Instagram!

- Advertisement -

South Korean actor Kim Woo Bin just made his Instagram debut. He has surpassed 318k followers while he follows no one yet at the time of publishing.

Kim Woo Bin, who has acted in several projects such as The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond and We are Young, shied away from Instagram for the longest time. Now it appears that the actor is ready to get up close and personal with his fans on his personal Instagram account.

Kim Woo Bin introduced himself on the social media platform with a black and white photo. In the photo, he has his hand placed on his face while his forehead is covered with his messy hair. He captioned the photo with, “Hello, this is Woobin Kim.” Kim Woo Bin’s agency AM Entertainment confirmed that the Instagram account is indeed the actor’s official account.

- Advertisement -

Resharing his post on their agency’s Instagram handle, the agency said, “We are sharing joyful news. Woo Bin finally opened an official Instagram account today! Come visit a lot and interact more closely with Woo Bin.”

The actor’s Instagram debut comes months after AM Entertainment warned social media users of accounts pretending to be Kim Woo Bin. In July, his agency told fans that Kim Woo Bin was not on any social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.) and asked fans to be wary of fake accounts. In June, speaking with Esquire, the actor admitted he wasn’t good at social media. “I like to text or call someone rather than using social media,” he said.

Born on July 16, 1989, as Kim Hyun-Joong, Kim Woo Bin is a South Korean model and actor. He began his career as a runway model and made his acting debut in the television drama White Christmas. He subsequently gained attention in A Gentleman’s Dignity (2012) and made his breakthrough with School 2013 (2012-2013) and The Heirs (2013). Kim later starred in box office hits Friend: The Great Legacy (2013), The Con Artists (2014) and Twenty (2015). In 2016, he took on his first leading role on television in Uncontrollably Fond. /TISG

Please follow and like us: