Lee Min Ho apologises to his dog Choco after playing with another pooch

Recently, fans have been rewarded by Lee Min Ho’s funny antics. The Pachinko actor had gone on social media to share some photos that ended up with fans in stitches. The photos showed the actor playing with another dog. Lee Min Ho was spotted standing in a lane while soaking up the sun and giving all his attention to the pooch. The handsome actor wore a brown sweater matched with black pants. He flashed his contagious smile in the shot. He could be seen holding the cute dog in his arms in the second photo.

Lee Min Ho posted the photos online with the caption translating to “Choco, sorry,” referring to his own pet dog.

The photos and his caption had the fans laughing in the comments section. Comments like, “Pyehaaa! Choco will get jealous!!”, “chocoooo will get jealous! Hahaha”, “Choco will be jealous!”, and “I’m sure choco must be jealous how you gonna make up with her?” flooded the section.

The actor’s dog was in the news recently when Lee Min Ho included Choco in his latest YouTube video. Named Last Autumn, Choco was being carried in a bag by Lee Min Ho while playing with the dog in the deserted woods. Lee Min Ho was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch. He is currently working on his new project, Pachinko.

Born on June 22, 1987, Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, and model. He gained widespread fame in Korea and parts of Asia with his role as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009) which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

His notable lead roles in television series include Personal Taste (2010), City Hunter (2011), The Heirs (2013), Legend of the Blue Sea (2016) and The King: Eternal Monarch (2020). Apart from his television career, Lee featured in the first lead role in the film Gangnam Blues (2015), followed by his first China-produced film Bounty Hunters (2016), grossed US$31 million and the mini-romance-web-series Line Romance (2014), grossed US$20 million.

