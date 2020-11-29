Girls’ Generation’s YoonA starts her own YouTube channel

Ads1

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA has just launched her own official YouTube channel. The singer-actress shared her first video on her new channel “YoonA’s So Wonderful Day” on November 27. In the video, YoonA and the staff held the first meeting to discuss about the content she will be sharing with her fans on her new official Instagram account and YouTube channel.

Speaking about the decision to launch the official accounts, YoonA said, “I thought it would be good to have something official to show the fans my schedule and what I’ve been up to lately, so I requested it.” She added that she had been thinking it would be good to have a separate space to upload those things, rather than putting them on her own personal Instagram. She said that the YouTube channel shares the name with her fan meeting “So Wonderful Day.”

The singer-actress said that she had come up with the name based on Girls’ Generation’s fandom name “SONE” which is pronounced as “so-won” in Korean. The Girls’ Generation member and the staff talked about the colour scheme for her Instagram account, ideas such as using the “shushing” emoticon when posting about her upcoming drama Hush and so on.

YoonA also worked on designing the channel’s header and logo herself. She stars in the upcoming drama Hush alongside Hwang Jung Min. It is about the lives of newspaper reporters and it will premiere on JTBC on December 11.

Born on May 30, 1990, as Im Yoon-ah, or YoonA as she is known, is a South Korean singer and actress. After training for five years, she debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation (and later its subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide.

Apart from her group’s activities, YoonA has participated in various television dramas, notably You Are My Destiny (2008), which marked her career breakthrough and earned her the Best New Actress awards at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

