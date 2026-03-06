// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 6, 2026
Ex-SG model Chuando Tan turns 60; proceeds to break the internet

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Chuando Tan looks like he’s living his best life yet.

The famously young-looking former model turned 60 this week, leading the internet to collectively lose its mind.

“Today, on my 60th birthday, I am reminded that time is the only real wealth. Each sunrise arrives as an inheritance, not a guarantee. I am grateful to stand on this Earth still. The wiser path now is simple: return daily to nature and sunlight, and align myself with what endures,” he wrote, adding that his birthday wish is for peace on earth.

Mr Tan, who was born in 1966, is widely considered to be the “youngest-looking man in the world,” together with Brazilian influencer Edson Brandao.

No doubt that good genes are in large part responsible for Mr Tan’s seemingly endless youth, but unlike others who have opted for cosmetic surgery or other such means to stay young-looking, he attributes his youthfulness to his diet, regular workouts, and good sleep. He also avoids alcohol and does not smoke.

His March 3 birthday post has since been liked 1.5 million times, and thousands of well-wishers have dropped birthday messages in his comments.

“Happy birthday my amazing friend! Ageing like wine,” wrote fellow influencer, Lucas Fernandes.

The Canadian director and filmmaker Cole Walliser, more popularly known as GlamBOT guy, commented, “Lifetime goals!!”

“Happy Birthday! Congratulations on reaching level 60! Not everybody does. You inspire me to keep working out and stay healthy. I turned 60 in November!” an Instagram user wrote.

Others had a lot more fun with their comments, with one writing “I know he’s a vampire but I can’t just prove it,” and another chiming in by calling Mr Tan “The most handsome grandpa.”

One noted, “You’re celebrating 60 years with the face of a 35-year-old.”

Mr Tan, aside from having been a model and briefly a Mandopop singer, also became a fashion photographer whose subjects include Janet Jackson, Rita Ora, and Shu Qi. His work has been featured in Elle and Harper’s Bazaar.

He grew up in Toa Payoh and is the youngest of three children of the well-respected Chinese ink painter Tan Tee Chie. He earned his Diploma in Graphic Design and Photography at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA).

In 2017, he rose to another level of fame when his social media photos went viral after people learned what his real age is, which led to a million Instagram followers.

Many people consider Mr Tan to be the face of healthy ageing. If this is how he looks at 60, then the world has a lot to look forward to from him in the years to come. /TISG

