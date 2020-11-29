Home News Featured News Interested in coding? New MPs to hold beginner's workshop with Shopee

Interested in coding? New WP MPs to hold beginner’s workshop with Shopee

It will include a hands-on session, in which participants can learn how to build a chatbot

Photos: FB screencaptures

Jewel Stolarchuk

Singapore — Three new Workers’ Party () MPs — Mr Gerald Giam, Mr Leon Perera and Associate Professor — are set to run a beginner’s coding workshop in partnership with Singapore-based e-commerce platform, Shopee.

Jointly organised by the Aljunied Constituency Committee and Shopee, the online workshop will teach participants how to code in Python. It will include a hands-on session, in which participants can learn how to build a chatbot.

Mr Giam, Mr Perera and A/Prof Lim will take part in the workshop alongside Shopee’s head of regional operations & people team, Mr Lim Teck Yong. The workshop, which will be held over video conferencing app Zoom, will take place on Monday (Dec 14) from 2 to 4.30 pm.

Only 50 spots are available for the workshop. Those who want to attend may sign up at this website by 11.59 pm on Dec 9.

Mr Giam and Mr Perera, both former WP Non-Constituency MPs, were fielded as part of its team for Aljunied GRC in this year’s General Election, after two incumbent WP MPs stepped down.

Although opposition legend Low Thia Khiang and Mr Chen Show Mao were not in the new WP Aljunied team, the party was re-elected with a resounding mandate of nearly 60 per cent – its best result since it first won the GRC in 2011.

A/Prof Lim, an economist, was elected at his first attempt in electoral politics. He was in  the WP’s four-member team for the new Sengkang GRC. The WP team won the GRC in a historic upset, unseating three People’s Action Party office-holders. /TISG

