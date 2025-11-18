Megadeth’s ‘I Don’t Care’ debut hits No. 1 shortly after their final goodbye to metal fans, outpacing KPop Demon Hunters and even Taylor Swift!

In a surprise twist that left both Swifties and K-pop fans momentarily stunned, metal music veterans Megadeth have roared back into the spotlight and straight to the top of the charts!

Their latest single, “I Don’t Care,” debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart on Friday, outpacing heavyweight contenders like Taylor Swift, Alex Warren, and the increasingly dominant KPop Demon Hunters. For a band bidding farewell to the studio after four decades of riff-laden rebellion, this was less of a swan song — and more of a mic drop.

“I Don’t Care becomes an immediate bestseller in America, and its immediate performance on iTunes shows just how beloved the act is, decades on,” noted Forbes, in a glowing tribute to the band’s staying power.

The release marks the second single from Megadeth’s upcoming and final full-length, a self-titled album due in January 2026. Their earlier single, “Tipping Point,” released in October, had already stirred buzz — climbing to No. 18 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, but “I Don’t Care” has detonated expectations.

Megadeth’s “I Don’t Care” edged out Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia”

Music insiders know Fridays aren’t just for weekend vibes — they’re the battlefield of the charts. It’s when global releases drop, giving new songs the full week to accumulate streams, downloads, and social momentum. Megadeth entered the arena on Nov 14 and emerged with the crown.

“I Don’t Care” edged out Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” (No. 2 on iTunes, though still clinging to No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a fifth straight week), as well as KPop Demon Hunters’ “Golden” and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary.”

Other big-name releases from Louis Tomlinson, Prince and The Revolution, Depeche Mode, and Charli XCX barely cracked the top 40 — a testament to Megadeth’s enduring appeal.

Singaporean Megadeth metalheads, raise your horns!

While Megadeth may never have topped the Spotify Wrapped list of the average MRT commuter, Singapore boasts a tight but passionate metal community from Substation mosh pits to underground jamming studios in Ubi.

This news will resonate more with Gen-X and elder Millennial fans who once traded cassette tapes and headbanged at Baybeats before it got a little soft.

And for the younger Gen-Z crowd, discovering thrash through YouTube guitar solos and meme remixes, Megadeth just made metal cool again. Oh, yeah!

“This Was Our Life Tour” will be Megadeth’s final global trek

Yep! That’s right! The “This Was Our Life Tour” will be Megadeth’s final global trek, but fans won’t have to say goodbye just yet. Frontman Dave Mustaine told Kerrang! that, “We are easily talking about touring for another three to five years.” So expect them to turn every major city into a headbanger’s pilgrimage — Singapore included! Well, at least we hope so. Stay tuned for updates!

The band, part of the legendary Big Four of thrash metal alongside Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax, has been releasing chart-topping records since 1985. With Countdown to Extinction hitting No. 2 in 1992 and 2022’s The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead! landing at No. 3, their legacy isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s about relevance.

In today’s music industry, where virality often trumps talent, Megadeth just reminded the world: Longevity and substance still matter. And sometimes, not caring is exactly what it takes to make everyone listen.

