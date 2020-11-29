Home News Featured News Woman poured boiling water on boyfriend's groin area over cheating suspicions

Woman poured boiling water on boyfriend’s groin area over cheating suspicions

50-year-old to appeal against conviction and sentence of 4 years in jail

Photo: Unsplash/Lucas George Wendt

Author

Jewel Stolarchuk

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 50-year-old woman was sentenced to four years in jail on Thursday (Nov 26) for pouring boiling water on her boyfriend’s pants over the groin area because she suspected he was cheating on her.

The court heard that Zareena Begum became the man’s girlfriend in 2006. He was  already married but eventually got divorced. The pair carried on an affair for the next 11 years and the man promised to marry her.

In 2015, however, Zareena started suspecting the man of cheating on her after spotting him with another woman. Her doubts kept festering and appeared to get confirmed when she read messages from the other woman on the man’s phone in July 2017, while he was sleeping at her house.

The prosecution said Zareena was enraged and “wanted to teach him a lesson that he would never forget”. She boiled a mug of hot water and poured in on his pants over the groin area while he was asleep.

- Advertisement -

The victim, who said it was the worst pain he had suffered in his life, claimed that Zareena told him “serve you right” and that he should get his “new girlfriend to get the aloe vera” for him.

The man suffered second- and third-degree burns over 12 per cent of his body and underwent three operations, including skin grafts, over 26 days in hospital.

He told the court that the pain he suffered made him “want to die” and that the injuries will cause permanent scarring. He could not work for about six months and found that his confidence was hit by his scars.

The prosecution sought a minimum five-year jail term with an additional three months in lieu of caning since Zareena cannot be caned as she is a woman. The defence sought a two-year jail sentence.

District Judge Brenda Tan convicted her and sentenced her to four years in jail.

Zareena contested the charge and is set to appeal against the conviction. She argued that it was an accident and that the boiling water spilled onto the man from her mug when he pulled her arm.

Zareena could have been jailed for life or jailed for up to 15 years and fined for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a heated substance.

She is out on S$30,000 bail pending appeal. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Some Sengkang GRC residents concerned after HDB blocks get painted red

Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua Kheng Wee revealed last week that some of his residents were unhappy with the red colour scheme that was selected for HDB façade repainting works, even though the colour scheme was chosen by popular vote. Mr Chua,...
View Post
Featured News

“Your scores do not define you” – Education Minister urges pupils against dwelling too much on PSLE results

Education Minister Lawrence Wong reminded 12-year-olds across the nation that they are not defined by their examination scores, as the students collected their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results yesterday (25 Nov). The PSLE is a national examination in Singapore taken by...
View Post
Featured News

“How a child does at 12 years old does not determine his future” – Ex-Education Minister

Former Education Minister Ong Ye Kung opined that how young Singaporeans do on their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) does not determine their future, as 12-year-olds across the nation collected their PSLE results yesterday (25 Nov). Mr Ong served in the Ministry...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet