Entertainment Celebrity The cast of reunite

The cast of The King: Eternal Monarch reunite

The actors got together recently to have a meal and reminisce about the show which ended in June this year

The cast of The King: Eternal Monarch take a mirror 'selca' together. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
One of this year’s most popular dramas held a reunion recently. The fantasy romance drama starring , and Woo Do Hwan among others concluded in June this year.

The cast have since moved on with some already appearing in new projects but they recently got together for a meal. posted photos of the meeting on his Instagram account.

In the first photo, Lee Min Ho was spotted posing with Woo Do Hwan, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Kyung Name and Kim Yong Ji while was the photographer for the photo. The second photo saw the on-screen detective join the frame as the stars huddled together for a mirror selfie.

Weeks after the show ended, Woo Do Hwan was enlisted for his military training. The actor recently revealed he’s in the city and there are chances that the team may reunite to catch up.

Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun and others gather for a reunion. Picture: Instagram

Lee Min Ho shared photos with the caption, “Cheers to your head,” referring to Woo Do Hwan. Kim Go Eun shared the same photos on her Instagram and said, “The King after a long time.” Woo Do Hwan shared the photos with the caption, “Why are you crying.”

On the work front, Lee Min Ho will be seen in Pachinko. Kim Go Eun was seen in a short film whereas Kim Yong Ji currently stars in Tale of the Nine-Tailed featuring Lee Dong Wook in the lead.

Lee Min Ho who acted in The King: Eternal Monarch has become the first Korean celebrity to surpass 20 million followers on Instagram. He also garnered 20 million followers on Facebook.

Lee Min Ho’s agency confirmed that the actor has set a new record with his social media account. He hit the 20 million followers mark on Instagram. This remarkable milestone came just a few weeks after The Legend of the Blue Sea star reached 20 million followers on Facebook as well.

His agency, MYM Entertainment announced the good news on Instagram by sharing two photos of Lee Min Ho. Mr Lee looked dashing in a black sweater in the first shot while in the second one, which was also shared by the actor on his Instagram account a few weeks ago, the actor posed with a dahlia flower.

Aside from Instagram and Facebook, the actor also has more than 28.63 million followers on Weibo and three million followers on Twitter.

