Celebrity

Kim Go Eun unveils the art of engaging with introverts on set

ByLydia Koh

September 18, 2024

KOREA: Actress Kim Go Eun, during her appearance on the Sept 17th episode of the web variety show Salon Drip 2, alongside fellow actor No Sang Hyun, shared her insights on approaching introverts on set, as reported by Allkpop.

The duo was promoting their movie Love in the Big City, which follows the story of Jae Hee, a carefree individual (played by Kim Go Eun), and Heung Soo, a reserved character (played by No Sang Hyun), as they explore life and relationships.

Simple gesture

During the show, comedian Jang Do Yeon recalled how actor Uhm Tae Goo had expressed gratitude for Kim Go Eun’s simple gesture of sitting with him while filming Chinatown.

Uhm Tae Goo, an introvert, was eating alone when Kim Go Eun joined him, sparking a conversation about their upcoming scene.

Kim Go Eun explained that she didn’t ask any personal questions but kept the conversation focused on work, allowing Uhm Tae Goo to feel comfortable without feeling pressured.

See also  Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun star in upcoming fantasy drama

Jang Do Yeon noted that this was a great way to approach introverts—by avoiding too much pressure. Kim Go Eun agreed, emphasizing that her approach was natural and centred around work.

No Sang Hyun praised Kim Go Eun for her ability to uplift the atmosphere on set, mentioning that she often engaged with the cast and crew, helping to create a light and positive environment.

Loved by fans

Comments left on the YouTube video included, “Kim Go Eun is so naturally beautiful and very talented. I love her.”

Another person added, “kim go eun very cute and i cant stop staring at sanghyun, handsome, ofc. both of them really cute together, and i hope LITBC success and break the limit.”

Yet another commenter said, “Goeunnnnnnnnn sooo sweettyyy 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸.”

Kim Go Eun is a talented South Korean actress known for her versatile performances and ability to portray complex characters. She gained widespread recognition for her debut role in the critically acclaimed film “A Muse,” which earned her several Best New Actress awards.

See also  Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun joke around between takes on The King: Eternal Monarch set

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Domodachi featuring Little Simz: BTS’s RM cements the record for youngest Korean artist with 229 KOMCA credits

September 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS Jin dazzles his audience with exquisite Chuseok greetings in traditional hanbok

September 17, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

NCT’s Jaehyun announces LP version of his debut solo album, J, is coming soon!

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Home News

Singapore banks to implement Singpass face verification for token setup to protect customers from scams

September 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Celebrity

Domodachi featuring Little Simz: BTS’s RM cements the record for youngest Korean artist with 229 KOMCA credits

September 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Kim Go Eun unveils the art of engaging with introverts on set

September 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business

“This is what happens when you build things that last forever” — Netizens poke funny praises for Tupperware as it plans to file for bankruptcy

September 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.