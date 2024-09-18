Kim Go Eun unveils the art of engaging with introverts on set

During the show, comedian Jang Do Yeon recalled how actor Uhm Tae Goo had expressed gratitude for Kim Go Eun’s simple gesture of sitting with him while filming Chinatown.

Uhm Tae Goo, an introvert, was eating alone when Kim Go Eun joined him, sparking a conversation about their upcoming scene.

Kim Go Eun explained that she didn’t ask any personal questions but kept the conversation focused on work, allowing Uhm Tae Goo to feel comfortable without feeling pressured.

Jang Do Yeon noted that this was a great way to approach introverts—by avoiding too much pressure. Kim Go Eun agreed, emphasizing that her approach was natural and centred around work.

No Sang Hyun praised Kim Go Eun for her ability to uplift the atmosphere on set, mentioning that she often engaged with the cast and crew, helping to create a light and positive environment.

Loved by fans

Comments left on the YouTube video included, “Kim Go Eun is so naturally beautiful and very talented. I love her.”

Another person added, “kim go eun very cute and i cant stop staring at sanghyun, handsome, ofc. both of them really cute together, and i hope LITBC success and break the limit.”

Yet another commenter said, “Goeunnnnnnnnn sooo sweettyyy 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸.”

Kim Go Eun is a talented South Korean actress known for her versatile performances and ability to portray complex characters. She gained widespread recognition for her debut role in the critically acclaimed film “A Muse,” which earned her several Best New Actress awards.