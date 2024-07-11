Celebrity

Kim Go Eun to guest star in new season of “Three Meals a Day: Fishing Village Edition”

July 11, 2024

Kim Go Eun will be the first-ever guest on tvN’s variety show, “Three Meals a Day: Fishing Village Edition 6,”.The episode is slated to debut in the later part of this year.

According to OSEN, on July 9, Kim Go Eun joined the recording of the new season of ‘Three Meals a Day: Fishing Village Edition,’ where she interacted with Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, and other cast members.

Photo: Instagram/Kim Go Eun

Lineup of guests

This season will feature a rotating lineup of guests for each episode, as the youngest member, Son Ho Jun, will not be participating. Notably, singer Lim Young Woong is confirmed to be a guest, generating significant interest, though his formal recording is slated for later in July.

Both tvN and Kim Go Eun’s agency have requested that viewers watch the broadcast.”Before the show airs, we are unable to offer details.”

‘Three Meals a Day’ is an outdoor variety show that portrays a self-sufficient, organic lifestyle, challenging the cast to prepare simple meals in a remote fishing village setting. Since the Jeongseon edition in 2014, the show has explored various regions, including fishing villages, Gochang, sea ranches, and mountain villages, featuring celebrities preparing three meals a day.

‘Three Meals a Day: Fishing Village Edition 6′ marks the series’ return four years after season 5 ended in July 2020. ‘Fishing Expert’ Yoo Hae Jin and ‘Chef Cha’Cha Seung Wo are the main attractions together with weekly celebrity guests.

Popular actress

Kim Go Eun recently starred in the February release of the film “Exhuma,” in which she played shaman Lee Hwa Rim. She became the first-ever “ten-million” actress in her career when the movie brought in 11.91 million viewers.

Kim Go Eun is a well-respected South Korean actress who has been active since 2012. Her debut film role was in “Eungyo” (2012), which earned her several Best New Actress awards in Korea.

