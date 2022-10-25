KF Seetoh seeks answers from Grab regarding cancelled order of 45 bowls of noodles that were then given away to avoid food wastage

- Advertisement -

An incident where a hawker gave away 45 bowls of noodles after a large order was cancelled has caused food guru KF Seetoh to ask, “Can the all mighty #grabfood get a handle on the situation and respond to these allegations?”

On Oct 20, Ayer Rajah Crescent noodle stall Shuang Kou Mian 爽口面 wrote over several Facebook posts that it was giving away the noodles to anyone who wanted or needed them.

“No questions asked! we feel it would be a waste to throw the food away” it said in initial posts on the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 and the Singapore Foodie Group Facebook pages.

Claiming time was between 7 and 7:30 pm.

“These noodles are all clean but cooked during lunch time. Was an order on grab but order was cancelled unfortunately because we took 60mins to cook and pack 45 packets of noodles,” the hawker stall wrote.

It added that “Some of the noodles are toppled inside the container due to the driver throwing the noodles back at us.. but dont worry it is all clean and never come out of the container!”

Fortunately, by the following morning, the posts had been amended to say that all the noodled had been claimed.

More importantly, the recipients had been gladdened by the free food.

“People were happy to receive it, seeing their smile on their faces has made our efforts felt appreciated. We thank everyone for your support and how it has helped us overcome this experience into a positive one!!!” Shuang Kou Mian wrote in an update.

It also wrote that Grab had also, fortunately, “offered to compensate us on the order.”

“Our purpose of the post was just to find the quickest way to distribute them out. And we are shocked how quick it took! We understand that there was a statement regarding the driver, but it was just to explain why the noodles are in toppled condition.

So we hope we can leave this on a positive note!

Spread awareness for food wastage, seek drivers’ and customers’ understanding and sympathy when doing bulk orders,” the hawker added.

Mr Seetoh, who regularly takes up the cause of Singapore’s hawkers, took things a step further in asking for an answer from Grab.

“The words btwn the lines don’t augur well for your organisation,” he wrote in a Sunday (Oct 23) post.

“Please don’t take advantage or punish the hawkers doing their level best to make your company richer and more successful than it already is.

Ready for your answers when you are, and care to.”

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg