Ken Lim faces another charge of insulting woman’s modesty

SINGAPORE: Ken Lim, the man once dubbed “the Simon Cowell of Singapore,” is facing yet another charge related to accusations women have brought against him. There are now seven charges: six counts of insulting a woman’s modesty and one count of molestation.

The former Singapore Idol’s most recent charge is for insulting the modesty of a woman while allegedly discussing a possible career in music for her back in July 2012 at the Hype Records office on Henderson Road.

Lim, 59, runs the record label, artiste management agency, and concert promoter.

According to the most recent charge, he asked the woman whether she was a virgin and what would happen if he had intimate contact with her right there and then.

CNA quotes his lawyers from Wong Partnership as noting Lim’s consistent denial of the allegations. They added he’s disappointed that “the prosecution has not been prepared to take dates for trial despite numerous requests by us to do so”.

Since the first charges were made in March, Lim clarified that he wants to contest the allegations in court at the earliest time, the lawyers added in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the prosecution repeatedly indicated that it was not ready to proceed in court. Instead, over the past six months, the prosecution has progressively preferred additional charges against him, all of which allege that modesty had been insulted in respect of some words supposedly spoken dating back 10 to 20 (or more) years ago.”

The lawyers added that the former Singapore Idol judge is looking forward to proving his innocence.

Lim was charged with assault in March due to allegations he had molested a 25-year-old woman in November 2021. On June 28, he was charged with insulting the modesty of three women. Back then, it meant there were four alleged victims.

He reportedly showed some of his victims’ obscene video clips. He also allegedly talked to another about her virginity, asking her how she could write “deeper songs if she was inexperienced” and other questions of the same nature.

He also allegedly undid his belt and removed it in front of another victim, indicating that he wanted to initiate intimate contact with her.

He could be jailed for one year on each count of insulting a woman’s modesty if found guilty.

For the molestation charge, he faces up to two years’ jail or fine or both jail and fine. As he is over 50, he would not be subject to caning. /TISG

