MALAYSIA: A Kelantan state government official has been criticized for suggesting that the monsoon season, which has wreaked havoc on the state, be turned into a tourist attraction.

According to a report published by Mothership, Kamarudin Md Noor, Chairman of Kelantan’s tourism, culture, arts, and heritage committee, controversial comments have sparked intense debate as the region struggles with one of the worst floods in its history.

A suggestion that missed the mark

Kamarudin proposed promoting activities such as surfing during the monsoon season to boost tourism in Kelantan. He also suggested highlighting traditional foods commonly enjoyed during the rainy months.

While his intention may have been to increase tourism, the timing of his statement has been criticized as tone-deaf, given the ongoing crisis in the state.

The state is currently facing devastating floods, and Kelantan has been hit the hardest in Malaysia. With rising waters and over 136,000 people displaced across the country, many saw Kamarudin’s remarks as out of touch with the severity of the situation.

Social media backlash and calls for sensitivity

The backlash was swift, with many expressing their dismay online.

Among the most vocal critics was Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, the Secretary-General of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), who posted on social media, urging Kamarudin to focus on the floods and the safety of those affected rather than discussing tourism.

He also referenced a recent death caused by the floods, calling for relief efforts to be the priority.

The suggestion to turn the monsoon into a “tourism product” was met with frustration by Malaysians, who believed that the official should focus on the immediate crisis rather than potential tourism opportunities.

Clarification amid confusion

However, some defenders of Kamarudin’s statement pointed out that he was referring to the general monsoon season, not the floods. They clarified that he suggested activities like surfing on the monsoon waves at the beach instead of encouraging tourism in flooded areas.

Despite these explanations, the ongoing disaster continues to dominate public attention. With more than 86,000 people displaced in Kelantan alone and at least five lives lost in the state, the community’s focus remains on flood relief efforts, not tourism campaigns.

The future of Kamarudin’s proposal remains uncertain as Kelantan continues to battle the worst flooding in its history.