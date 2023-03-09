Wang Lei donates S$180,000 (RM600,000) to flood victims in Malaysia; amount exceeds expected target

SINGAPORE: Wang Lei raised funds for Malaysia’s flood victims and was able to donate a total amount of S$180,000 (RM600,000). In his recent Instagram post, the local entertainer shared a post dedicated to this initiative and thanked all those who helped it to be a success.

“We raised money for Malaysia floods and we raised RM600,000 in just 50 minutes of live broadcast! Thank you netizens for their generosity, good people have a safe life! Wishing everyone happiness forever! Always healthy!” said Wang Lei in his post caption.

A post shared by 王雷 (@lei.wang)

Thankfully, the total amount accumulated exceeded the target of S$90,000 (RM300,000).

Wang Lei did the fundraising via live broadcast, yet there are still people who continuously donate in support of his helpful cause. Deeply touched by the willingness of others, he wished them a ‘safe life.’

This is the second time that Wang Lei did fundraising for Malaysian victims of floods. Two years ago, he gained a total amount of S$224,000 (RM750,000) but was misjudged by some people who said Wang Lei did not donate the money.

Netizens ask him to continue doing his live broadcast fundraising. And as he can’t bear to watch families suffer from the natural disaster, he decided to conduct it again. Due to this incident.

For this initiative, he took a different approach – he stated that he will not buy the necessities for disaster relief, but will wholly hand the cash over to the volunteer team in Malaysia.

