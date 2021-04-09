kareena-kapoor-misses-her-friends,-shares-throwback-post:-‘take-us-back.-cocktails-with-the-gang…-when?’

- Advertisement -

India — Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing partying with her friends amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Her wish to spend quality time with them is apparent from her latest post.

Taking to an Instagram story, the actor reshared her best friend Amrita Arora’s story in which the duo along with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and several of their friends are all decked up and inside a jet. They pose for the lens probably during a trip. Calling it ‘good times’, Kareena re-posted the story captioning, “Take us back. Cocktails with the gang… when? I miss you all.”

Amrita shared a series of throwback pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Few days back, Kareena had posted a selfie from an earlier trip to Switzerland, feeling nostalgic. She had written, “Apres ski days Will they return?” Apres-ski is a French term that translates literally to ‘after ski’ or ‘after skiing’.

She had also shared a picture from a family trip to her favourite city, London. Kareena had said, “Always better together PS: London, I can’t wait to be back.” Saif, Kareena, and their four-year-old son Taimur welcomed 2020 at Gstaad, Switzerland. Towards the end of the year, Kareena had expressed regret that they couldn’t celebrate in a similar fashion again, because of the pandemic. She’d written in a throwback post, “Will miss you this year…Gstaad my love.”

In a recent post, shared by her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan, she was seen posing along with her elder son Taimur.

Kareena and Saif recently welcomed their second child, a boy, in February. She returned to work a little over a month. Kareena worked through most of her pregnancy, recording her talk show and appearing in ads. She also went on a holiday to Dharamshala where Saif had been shooting for his film, Bhoot Police.

