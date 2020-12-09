Encounter Bison pokes head inside car looking for bread, driver reacts hysterically. Watch

Bison pokes head inside car looking for bread, driver reacts hysterically. Watch

bison-pokes-head-inside-car-looking-for-bread,-driver-reacts-hysterically.-watch

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EncounterFunnyIndiainstagramInternationalITvideowildlife
- Advertisement -

India, Dec. 9 — Are you ready to giggle endlessly? Well, if so, then you’ve come to the right spot. This video, which documents a man’s encounter with a bison at a wildlife park, is so funny that it is bound to leave you in splits. You may want to play the clip on a loop and might even forward it to your loved ones to spread the laughter. But don’t just take our word for it, watch for yourself to decide.

An Instagram user named Dylan Mulvaney initially shared this recording. “Raw footage, sound up // also before I get dragged for feeding them, the wildlife park I was at gave everyone bread to feed,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. As instructed, this is one share you’d surely wish to watch with the sound turned up.

If you’re currently wiping away tears caused by excessive laughter from your face, know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The share has garnered nearly 60,000 likes and many comments from Instagram users.

Both the hooman and the bison featured in the clip are A-okay. Mulvaney also shared an edited version of the recording to add a pinch more of laughter to this already highly hilarious situation. Check out the post that has already accumulated over 7,000 likes.

- Advertisement -

Here is what netizens had to say about the shares. One person wrote, “This is gold,” under the original video.

“I love this video so much,” read one comment under the edited version.

What are your thoughts on the share?For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Tan Chuan-Jin and Edwin Tong race on treadmills to raise funds for charity

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong ran a half-marathon relay for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon's (SCSM) Race As One live show, on Saturday (5 Dec). The annual SCSM, which attracts 50,000 runners each...
View Post
Featured News

“WP is PAP-lite” claim is among the myths party member seeks to dispel in new book

The claim that the Workers' Party (WP) is a lite version of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is one of the perceptions party member Yee Jenn Jong aims to break in his new book, 'Journey in Blue'. The term 'PAP-lite' was...
View Post
Featured News

Senior citizen unable to use MediSave to pay for colonoscopy bill due to CPF withdrawal limit

Workers' Party (WP) member Kenneth Foo Seck Guan has reiterated his party's call for the authorities to widen the use of MediSave for elderly Singaporeans, after sharing how a senior citizen was unable to use the mandatory savings scheme to foot...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet