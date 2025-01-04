MALAYSIA: On Monday, Jan 6, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be signing the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) Agreement with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Putrajaya, according to Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

According to Bernama, Mr Ghazi said the signing of the agreement is expected to have a big impact on Johor’s economy, especially in areas like the halal industry and tourism. It is also set to transform the country’s economic landscape.

He noted, “This is not just beneficial for the people of Johor Baru but for all of Johor and Malaysia as well. The agreement will bring economic and tourism benefits, among others.“

However, in his speech at a meeting with entrepreneurs, he said the important question to ask was whether Johoreans are prepared to seize this opportunity that could reshape the national economy. “If we are not ready, others may take advantage,” he said.

The prime minister previously announced that the signing of the JS-SEZ agreement, originally set for Dec 9, would be delayed due to Singapore’s Prime Minister Wong contracting Covid-19.

He noted that the Singapore Prime Minister did not want to pass the infection to him or his wife.

On Nov 28, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said that the review of the draft JS-SEZ agreement between Malaysia and Singapore was nearly complete and expected to be finalised the following month.

On Dec 4, Mr Anwar told the Senate in Kuala Lumpur that the signing, originally scheduled for Dec 9, would be postponed to January. /TISG

Read also: JB-SG Causeway may get more lanes, air-conditioned travelator, electronic toll gantries, cable cars, and ferry services to ease traffic

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)