Jonathan Majors, Marvel actor, found guilty of assault

ByLydia Koh

December 20, 2023
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of third-degree reckless assault and harassment in New York. The verdict, reached after over four hours of jury deliberation across three days, was delivered with Majors standing alongside his attorneys.

Clad in a grey suit, black dress shirt, and tie, he faced the reading of the verdict with family members and girlfriend Meagan Good behind him. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6, with the charges carrying a potential prison term of up to one year.

In the domestic assault trial, both the prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments following over a week of testimony. Majors, known for roles in “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges stemming from an alleged altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March.

The incident resulted in Jabbari receiving treatment for what authorities termed “minor injuries to her head and neck.” The prosecution claimed the altercation arose when Jabbari saw a text on Majors’ phone from someone labeled “Cleopatra,” reading, “Wish I was kissing you right now.” The defense asserted that Jabbari, in revenge, fabricated the allegations to ruin Majors’ career.

Photo: Unsplash

During closing statements, Majors’ defense attorney accused Jabbari of lying and emphasized the case being built on false narratives. The prosecutor countered, highlighting Jabbari’s initial lack of cooperation and defending her intent as not solely aimed at damaging Majors.

Majors: Temper and aggression?

Jabbari testified to Majors’ alleged temper and aggression throughout their relationship, while Majors opted not to testify. The defense presented witnesses including the couple’s car driver and an ER physician who reviewed Jabbari’s injuries. There was also mention of a counter-complaint filed by Majors in October alleging domestic abuse by Jabbari, which the prosecutor’s office dismissed.

Evidence made public this week included videos of Majors and Jabbari leaving their car after the dispute, images of Jabbari’s injuries, and a 911 call where Majors suggested a suicide attempt. The defense highlighted Majors’ fear of repercussions when a Black man calls 911.

Photo: Wikipedia/Jonathan Majors

Seeking hospital treatment

Additionally, texts and an audio recording from a prior argument were revealed, showing Majors dissuading Jabbari from seeking hospital treatment for a head injury and expressing suicidal thoughts.

Throughout the trial, Majors received support from family members and his girlfriend, Meagan Good. Majors can face up to a year in jail if convicted.

