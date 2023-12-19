In the dimly lit, wood-panelled confines of the Jacobean Boston Manor House in Brentford, Rosamund Pike and her interviewer find themselves within ‘James Clitherow III’s strongroom,’ meticulously designed by the former owner for secure document storage.
A long Career
Revolving around class, ambition and privilege
Saltburn explores themes of class, ambition, and privilege, making it a hot topic for discussion. Pike comments on playing upper-class characters, saying they are ‘amazing to play because they are often emotionally stunted because of having been at boarding schools and having massive privilege and a strange lack of care at the same time’.
Despite her background and education, Pike identifies with stories about outsiders and admits to feeling out of place at times, recalling a moment of frustration in a poetry class where analysis overshadowed emotional interpretation.
A review
A review of the movie on Roger Bert says like that 2020 film, “Promising Young Woman, which earned Fennell an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay among its five nominations, “Saltburn succeeds in slashing our expectations about how people are supposed to behave in polite society.”
“This is her particular spin on an oft-told tale. She holds up a magnifying glass to a rarefied world and exposes the truth of human nature: its transactional tendencies, its queasy mix of desire and disposability.”
