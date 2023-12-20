Dakota Johnson has been known to say the most outlandish things at times. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal she said that she often sleeps more than half a day at a time. She also said that she will drop everything to have a bath if she is feeling stressed as she finds it ‘grounding’.

Talking about her daily routine, she says that she doesn’t have a regular ‘wake-up’ time.

“It depends on what’s happening in my life. If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life.”

She also added on the number of hours of sleep she needed. “I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours.”

Dakota on self-care

Dakota said that she is a big proponent of self-care. “I will get in a bathtub at any moment, any time of the day. If in the middle of the day, I’m like, ‘Oh God, what is this world?’ I’ll get in the bathtub.”

While saying she water grounding, she also said she meditates twice a day. Her statements had mixed feelings on social media with some envying her ability to rest so easily while others thought she had no responsibilities in life and that is why she can sleep all day.

“I would sleep all day, too, if I had money like hers, a cook, maid & gardener. Must be nice to get 6 hours of sleep. I work 3 jobs just to get a good paycheck. I’m exhausted. I’m happy she gets to rest 15 hours a day,” was one comment.

“Seems lazy,” said another on X.

Dakota Johnson is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. She started acting at 10. Her breakthrough role was in 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey where she played Anastasia Steele.

