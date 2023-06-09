Jin Yinji gets emotional when filming her death scene because of the thought of someday facing her death in real life

SINGAPORE: Veteran actress Jin Yinji got emotional while filming her character’s death scene in Mediacorp’s drama Cash on Delivery. In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, she was unaware that her character had a death scene.

Jin Yinji admitted: “Once I got to know about the scene, I told the production team that we should film it after Chinese New Year since I am at an advanced age and don’t really want to film a death scene.”

She expressed that the shooting was not easy, even though all she needed to do was lay on a hospital bed. She was required to wear an oxygen mask and act like she needed air while delivering her lines.

The actress also declared that filming the scene got her emotional because she would face death someday too.

In one of the episodes, the character Yinji played got positive for Covid-19 and is on her deathbed. Her grandson, played by Richie Koh, was informed of her worst condition. However, due to the restrictions brought on by the illness, he cannot go to her, and they make their emotional exchange of goodbyes through a video call.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mediacorp 热点 (@mediacorp.re.dian)

In the preview of the scene posted by Mediacorp Re Dian, netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “Heartbreaking. I watched a couple episodes of this series and I feel his acting is really natural and good. It reminded me of covid time when we could even visit our relative and send him off personally when he passed away.”

Another IG user remarked: “Omg this scene can’t stop crying man 😭😭😭😭”

The drama series Cash on Delivery revolves around the challenging life of food delivery riders during the height of the pandemic. It is available on Channel 8 every 9PM and is free on meWATCH.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg