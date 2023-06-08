Fann Wong wants to shave her head to match her husband’s & son’s hairstyle

SINGAPORE: Fann Wong shared photos of her family trip to the Maldives in an Instagram post.

She stated in her post caption: “An Oceanic Adventure: Our Family Holiday in Maldives, Crafting Sweet Memories for Our Little Sea-Lover Zed ❤️❤️❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨🌟Fann Wong💋💋 (@fannaiaiwong)

In the photos, netizens noticed that her husband, celebrity Christopher Lee, and their eight-year-old son, Zed, shaved their heads and had the same hairstyle.

The comment said: “Now den i realised @aiainbaby & zed hairstyle same😂😂”

Jokingly, Fann Wong replied to the netizen’s comment and admitted that she now wants to shave her head too.

The artist replied: “😂😂😂ya…….. k feel@like shaving mine too 😂”

More netizens commented on the said Instagram post.

One IG user remarked: “Sister loves going to Maldives so much, see you go so many times”, which gained a reply from Fann Wong as well, stating that her son loves the place so much.

Another IG user mentioned: “Great mom and dad.”

More IG users declared: “Sister is always so beautiful, brother is always so cute, baby is always so cute 😍”, “Enjoy creating sweet memories! Kids grow up so fast! ♥️”, “This is the meaning of your happy family life . Awesome ! All is well , all are present . Thank God”, “You are the happiest model family! 👏”, and “Enjoy every moment with the sea , Zed, Chris and you. . Be grateful all the blessings and give all you can …”

In another Instagram post, Fann Wong posted compiled video snippets of their trip.

“Our Journey to Maldives, Filled with Arrivals, Excitement, and Golden Sunsets,” her post caption said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨🌟Fann Wong💋💋 (@fannaiaiwong)

