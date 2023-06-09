Mark Lee posts teaser of sequel script to drag queen movie, Number 1

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, artist Mark Lee posted a photo which is believed to be the sequel script of the drag queen movie Number 1. The photo also has the name of the local director, Ong Kuo Sin, who was also the same one who directed the award-nominated movie.

Mark Lee stated in his post caption [translated in English]: “I’ve been waiting for a long time. I just got it. It’s still warm.”

The drag movie Number 1 is a drama-comedy about a manager of a popular drag club for him to support his family. At first, the owner was embarrassed by his work, but he slowly understood the stigma about drag performers in society. In one show, he tried to save his performance by becoming a drag queen sensation himself. This movie was aired last 2020.

Mark Lee’s performance in this movie has resulted in him being nominated as Best Leading Actor at the Golden Horse Awards 2020. The movie was also nominated for Best Makeup and Costume Design and won the said category.

Netizens expressed their anticipation for the sequel in the post’s comments section.

One IG user stated: “All the best and can’t wait for the premier 😊👍”

Another IG user remarked: “Omg! Is this for real? I’m so happy! Looking forward to number 1 2 😍😍😍😍😍 I watch this number 1 for many times on Disney plus.. really love this show so much! ❤️❤️❤️”

More users replied: “Looking forward 🔥🔥🔥”, “Although there are lots of entertainment ingredients, I actually moved several scenes, looking forward to 2”, “Looking forward to the show in Taiwan 👏👏👏” and “A movie with laughter and tears. Looking forward to this sequel. Yoooo. Definitely the field is full! @marklee4444 look forward to your show! 🙌 🙌”

